Curious Nashville follow-up: No progress on adding more languages for Tennessee’s drivers tests, but pressure is growing

LDF
3d ago
Should only be given in English. You should have to speak the language to drive in our country. It is a safety concern. How can foreigners understand police orders if they can’t speak English. Do you think other countries give their driving tests in English? You have to learn and understand their language.
11
Ricky Andrews
3d ago
it would be safer and more practical to be given in English not only communicating with everyone in the new country you be staying in or even possibly becoming a new citizen in but everyone could understand each other better 😁
5
Joy Wix
3d ago
Should only be given in English (American version). What next 20 different versions of Stop sign.
12
Related
“Most Haunted Road In Tennessee”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Tennessee is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Natchez Trace Parkway - This 444-mile road stretches from Nashville to Mississippi and is known for its ghostly occurrences. One legend says that a ghostly figure appears on the side of the road, signaling to drivers that they are about to have a flat tire. Others have reported seeing the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident along the parkway.
List of places in Tennessee that are hard to pronounce
Tennesseans definitely have a unique dialect, even for the South. So, it's no surprise when newcomers and visitors have a hard time pronouncing these ten places.
wgnsradio.com
Missing Shelbyville Woman in Middle Tennessee
(BEDFORD COUNTY, TN) Shelbyville Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Celia Caitlin Nunn. Ms. Nunn has been missing since Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2022. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie that read “Fire Fighter’s Daughter” on the back, blue jeans with the back pockets bedazzled in sequins, and black steel-toed shoes. Ms. Nunn has short hair that styled in a pixie cut, green eyes and pale white skin. Authorities say she needs glasses and cannot see well without them.
wpln.org
Revisiting some of the pins we dropped around Middle Tennessee in 2022
It’s a new year, and we’ve got big plans for 2023. But before we get the ball rolling on our first full year on the air, we want to take you … back in time. When we were gearing up to launch WPLN’s first daily show, one of the challenges we got: help set and keep a record for our city. We’ve been working to do this in many ways. One of them is by dropping a pin at various locations across our city and region — to stop and really dig into the history there.
Nashville Parent
5 Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee
Have you ever heard of polar bear plunges? Each winter, those willing to brave temperatures 32 degrees or lower jump into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day — on purpose. All of them take place to support a local charity. The largest charity effort to get people to take the plunge is Special Olympics Tennessee.
Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home
Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
actionnews5.com
COVID rent relief plan ending soon in Tenn.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal rent relief program comes to an end on Friday, January 6, in Tennessee; it’s known as the “COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.”. The money has been crucial to keeping people housed during the pandemic, and it comes at a time when thousands face evictions across the country.
Contract dispute could mean thousands of Mid-South families lose healthcare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A business dispute could cause thousands of families in the Mid-South to lose access to health care. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee missed a New Year’s deadline to reach an agreement to keep the hospitals and providers in network with the insurance giant.
Tennessee program works to create better protocols for behavioral, mental health needs
Jadyne Kancir is one of just over 1,000 people with SYNGAP1, a rare genetic disorder. Prior to the TN START AST program, she was going to the hospital for episodes several times a year.
wpln.org
Tennessee prisons install high-tech scanners to try to deter contraband
Starting in 2023, high-tech screenings will be the new standard at Tennessee’s state prisons, as officials fight to control a wave of deadly drugs being snuck inside the gates. Like in other states, full body scanners have been installed with imaging capability, like X-rays, that the state says can...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has an Average Gas Price of $2.75/g for Reg. Unleaded - Tennessee is the 9th Cheapest State for Fuel
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon. Diesel prices in Tennessee are currently averaging $4.42 per gallon, according to AAA, the Auto Club. At this time last year, diesel was averaging $3.39 per gallon.
What Methodist's split with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee means for those under their coverage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After failing to reach an agreement, several Memphians may need to seek different health care options. For those with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee you will no longer be covered at several Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care locations. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline.
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see some vehicles without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused as to whether that Is that allowed in Missouri and Illinois?
WSMV
First babies born in 2023 in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee’s newest residents greeted the world. The Tennessee Titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more. Baby...
kadn.com
Tracking Severe Weather Potential Thru Tuesday
A storm system centered in the Southern Plains is kicking up showers and thunderstorms, some of which have already turned severe, across East Texas and Oklahoma, Arkansas, and West Louisiana. As we head into tonight, some of those showers and storms will slide eastward into Acadiana, with the threat of active weather hanging around through early Tuesday evening.
WDEF
New Laws in Tennessee Going Into Effect for the New Year
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- With the New Year upon us there are new laws you need to be aware of. One such bill is HB 2416. Passed in May, the bill prohibits any quote “abortion-inducing pill” from being shipped by a mail service. Any distribution of an abortion pill...
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
The Journey of a Civil War Veteran: George Boman of Tennessee
In the years after the Civil War of 1861 to 1865, veterans became part of the Western Movement in the USA. Most soldiers returned to their home states at first, and then many former soldiers pursued opportunities in undeveloped lands Out West. They tended to stop in “prairie states” first, to make land claims, then eventually they continued moving farther west. They tended to move along the lines of railroads which were being extended farther and farther west. This blog article is about a Civil War veteran, George Boman, who followed this pattern.
Kingsport Times-News
State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map
ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
One brought to hospital after stabbing reported in Nashville
Nashville authorities were called out to the scene of a stabbing Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital.
WTVCFOX
New Tennessee law requires changes for how security guards do their jobs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The new year brings a new law to Tennessee involving security workers at nightclubs, bars and other venues. It will require them to change they way they work. The law is known as "The Dallas Law." It's named after Dallas Barrett, who died in 2021 following...
