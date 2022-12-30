Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023
– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Happened After WWE SmackDown with John Cena and Other Top Superstars
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The dark segment after Friday’s SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa saw Cena take the mic to address the crowd until he was attacked Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Carmelo Hayes Talks Having WWE Main Roster Conversation With Shawn Michaels
Carmelo Hayes is headed into his second full year of being a member of WWE’s NXT and many fans feel he has earned a spot on the main roster after being a two-time North American Champion. As Hayes was talking to Stephanie Chase, the topic of a main roster...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With KAIRI
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura competed in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year, against the Great Muta on Sunday morning. Nakamura put him away with his Kinshasa finisher. The match was part of Muta’s farewell tour of matches. Nakamura reunited with IWGP Women’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: The First Episode of 2023
The first WWE RAW of 2023 will air live tonight from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by two title matches with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Seth Rollins, plus RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair returning to her home state to defend against Alexa Bliss.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Drew McIntyre Issues Warning to WWE Star, Xia Li Interrupts Interview, Ricochet on Top Dolla Being a Poor Sport
Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Xia Li and Tegan Nox all spoke with Megan Morant on this week’s edition of The SmackDown LowDown, as seen in the video below. McIntyre said his past month off felt like 10 years as he had to sit home and watch The Bloodline do the same thing every week. McIntyre issued a warning to Solo Sikoa and said he’s coming for The Enforcer of The Bloodline. He also promised that he and Sheamus will capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from The Usos on next’s SmackDown. McIntyre also said he plans to kick more ass in the new year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of 2022
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he named Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his wrestler of 2022. “I know he hasn’t wrestled a lot, but his work has been...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Peacock Adds Best WWE Matches Of 2022 Compilation
WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled “Best Of WWE: Best Matches Of 2022.”. This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours., Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, among others, are featured. Here is the synopsis:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Results From GCW 56 Nights Event
The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) 56 Nights event that took place on Sunday night at the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ, courtesy of Fightful:. Masha Slamovich def. Cole Radrick. Nick Wayne def. Leon Slater. Winner enters at #30 in the Do or...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Solo Sikoa on the Best Advice from Roman Reigns, Growing Up with The Usos, Sami Zayn’s Antics, More
Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The New York Post to discuss growing up with his brothers, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, the best advice he’s received from his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, being around Sami Zayn and The Usos with their constant antics, and more. Below are the highlights:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Original Plans For Swerve Strickland On AEW Dynamite, Identity Of Woman With MJF Revealed
Fightful Select has some backstage news on this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Will Washington reported on a recent episode of Grapsody that Swerve Strickland was originally supposed to take on Wheeler Yuta on Dynamite. However, plans changed at the last minute and the match was pushed to Rampage which would air two nights later.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Seth Rollins Possibly Injured on WWE RAW, Rollins Helped Away After RAW Main Event
Seth Rollins may have suffered an injury during Monday’s WWE RAW main event. The first RAW of 2023 was headlined by WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retaining his title over Rollins. RAW went off the air shortly after the three count, with Theory clutching his title as Rollins tried to recover.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown Match, Backstage Note On Lacey Evans
Fightful Select has some backstage news on this past week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Kevin Owens teamed up with John Cena on the show in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn with the babyfaces going over. Per the report, Owens required stitches after the show after...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Compares Top WWE Star To Brock Lesnar
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that Braun Strowman reminds him of Brock Lesnar and explained why. Strowman was brought up when Angle was asked who he would like to face if he ever stepped into the ring at another WrestleMania.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preston Vance Reveals New Name, Update on the First AEW Rampage of 2023
Preston Vance has revealed his new AEW ring name as a member of La Facción Ingobernable. Vance turned on The Dark Order last month, siding with Rush, Dralistico, Jose The Assistant and Andrade El Idolo. Since then he’s teamed with Dralistico and Rush for the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale on the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage last week, and he was at ringside for Rush and Dralistico’s controversial loss to AR Fox and Blake Christian at ROH Final Battle on December 10.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ken Shamrock Says Nobody Tried To Get Into A Shoot Fight With Him In WWE
In an interview with Fightful, former UFC star Ken Shamrock spoke about why no one on the roster at the time tried to shoot fight him in WWE. Here are the highlights:. “No, I think they were more interested in the things I knew. I mean, obviously I got to roll with (Steve) Blackman, I got to roll with some other guys, and anybody who ever rolled with me or ever was with me would tell you that I was legit. There’s no question in pro wrestling, that there was nobody there that could hold a candle to me when it came to shoot fighting. Anyone that says anything different, that’s that pro wrestling character coming out of them. Because I don’t think there’s any doubt in anybody’s mind. Obviously, with me being a world champion in Japan and being a world champion in the United States, I was the world’s most dangerous man, and nobody could beat me, and going into pro wrestling. I don’t think somebody that has a career in pro wrestling would have a chance of actually beating me at my game.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Erick Rowan Volunteers At Villalobos Rescue Center On New Year’s Eve
Erick Rowan did a special thing on New Year’s Eve. The former WWE star volunteered at the Villalobos Rescue Center in New Orleans on Saturday night. VRC is famous for having the tv show “Pitbulls and Parolees.”. In a post on Facebook, the VRC wrote in the caption,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Becky Lynch Calls 2022 Her Favorite Year Of Her Wrestling Career
In a recent tweet, Becky Lynch wished her fans a very happy new year and noted that 2022 would mark the 20th anniversary of her debut in professional wrestling. She also mentioned that 2022 has so far been her favorite year in her career and thanked her supporters for helping her along the way.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces Collision Shows In Washington DC and Philadelphia
New Japan Pro-Wrestling will make the “Collision” loop in April for the second year in a row. On April 15, Capital Collision will take place in Washington, D.C., while on April 16, Collision will take place in Philadelphia. Fred Rosser won the Strong Openweight Championship at the NJPW...
