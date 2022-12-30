Read full article on original website
Related
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced their latest slate of blood drives across the region. As the calendar turns to 2023, the organization has continued to stress the need for fresh blood supplies at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. Both sites always need at least a week’s worth of blood available, while […] The post Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
AG Healey Reminds Public of Minimum Wage Hike in Mass.
BOSTON – Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey is reminding residents that as the calendar has turned to 2023, the state’s minimum wage has also increased. The minimum wage in the Bay State moved up to $15 per hour on New Year’s Day, up from $14.25. Tipped workers will also have a minimum wage of […] The post AG Healey Reminds Public of Minimum Wage Hike in Mass. appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0