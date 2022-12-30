BOSTON – Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey is reminding residents that as the calendar has turned to 2023, the state’s minimum wage has also increased. The minimum wage in the Bay State moved up to $15 per hour on New Year’s Day, up from $14.25. Tipped workers will also have a minimum wage of […] The post AG Healey Reminds Public of Minimum Wage Hike in Mass. appeared first on CapeCod.com.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO