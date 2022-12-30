YARMOUTH – A driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of liquor after a rollover crash early New Year’s morning. The crash happened sometime after 3 AM on Route 6 westbound before Willow Street (Exit 72) leaving the vehicle on its side. All three occupants self extricated and appeared to have […] The post Driver arrested on suspicion of OUI after early morning rollover on Route 6 in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.

YARMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO