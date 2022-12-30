Read full article on original website
Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced their latest slate of blood drives across the region. As the calendar turns to 2023, the organization has continued to stress the need for fresh blood supplies at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. Both sites always need at least a week's worth of blood available, while […]
Sandwich Shellfish Beds Open New Year’s Day
SANDWICH – Shellfish beds in Sandwich opened at sunrise on January 1. The town is advising residents that the harvesting of oysters is forbidden during the 2022-23 shellfishing season. Those looking to obtain a license for shellfishing can reach out to the Sandwich Natural Resources Department.
Yarmouth Firefighters keep trailer fire from spreading to house
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to a fully involved trailer fire shortly after 6 PM Monday. Quick work kept the flames from spreading to the house on Bellevue Avenue just a few feet away. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Barnstable Land Trust Highlights 2022 Conservation Successes
HYANNIS – 2022 was a big year for local environmental conservation, according to officials with the Barnstable Land Trust. Executive Director Janet Milkman said that in addition to more outreach on local trails, the new 22-acre barn property they acquired in Marstons Mills will go a long way towards expanding their conservation efforts. "It's going […]
Teen injured in collision between dirt bike and car in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A teenager was injured in a collision between a dirt bike and a car in Yarmouth. It happened shortly after 2 PM Sunday on Union Street at Starbuck Lane. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury. Yarmouth Police and the Mass Environmental Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver arrested on suspicion of OUI after early morning rollover on Route 6 in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of liquor after a rollover crash early New Year's morning. The crash happened sometime after 3 AM on Route 6 westbound before Willow Street (Exit 72) leaving the vehicle on its side. All three occupants self extricated and appeared to have […]
Breaking: Firefighter rescued from fire scene in Dennis
DENNIS – Scary moments in Dennis when a "mayday" call was issued at a fire scene in Dennis Monday morning. Firefighters responded to an apartment building at 475 Main Street (Route 28) in North Dennis shortly after 10 AM to find smoke showing from the structure. The "mayday" call was issued after a firefighter reportedly […]
Heroes In Transition Unveils Health Program for Male Members
MASHPEE – Heroes in Transition (HIT) has unveiled its new Regroup program, an initiative geared towards helping male service members, veterans and military spouses. The program runs for 4 weeks from 6 to 7:30 pm beginning Wednesday, January 18. Workshops hosted at Mashpee TV on Industrial Drive will focus on ways to become healthier, including […]
