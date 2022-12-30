Best commuter cycling jackets 2023: warm and waterproof outer layers that look good on and off the bike

When looking for the best commuting cycling jackets, there are conflicting needs. You want a jacket that protects you from rain and cold winds, but also one that’s not too warm to use in a summer downpour.

Fortunately, like the best waterproof cycling jackets , the best commuting cycling jackets use technical fabrics that provide a high degree of water and wind resistance without sacrificing breathability.

Other features including visibility are important if you’re commuting too, so there’s a whole range of factors to consider when looking for the best cycling jacket for commuting.

We’ve highlighted what you should consider when looking for a jacket for commuting in our buyer’s guide lower down this page, but first, here’s our pick of the best commuting cycling jackets that we’ve reviewed here at Cycling Weekly .

Best commuter cycling jackets

Best all-rounder on wet days

Fabric: 100% polyester | Sizes: S - XXL | Colours: Olive

Looks great on- and off-bike Highly waterproof Excellent coverage Breathable Deep pockets Limited reflectivity Hood isn't helmet friendly Price Any colour as long as it's olive

Altura’s Grid Parka Waterproof Jacket is designed to be both functional and fashionable, serving its purpose for your ride in, yet also looking good for when you’re far away from your bike. It serves this purpose well – as long as you’re happy with the olive colourway, which is the only option Altura offers.

The 10K waterproof rating is pretty standard for waterproof jackets and, sure enough, our tester found that the Grid Parka shrugged off downpours without wetting out or letting any water in at the seams. The breathability is good, too, for a more casually styled jacket.

The coverage is long, so there is some bunching at the front when riding. On the other hand, your rear is fully protected, as you can tuck the hem under you, helping keep your work attire – or any attire – smart and dry on soggy commutes.

The chest pocket is large enough to accommodate a large phone and the hand pockets are generous with plenty of capacity for daily use. The hood isn’t designed to go over a helmet, but when off the bike it does work well.

On the downside, there is limited reflective detailing and there aren’t any options for brighter colours. Of course, there is a balance to be struck when designing a jacket for everyday use, but a smart blue or burgundy would stand out a little better – and there is room for more reflectives without it becoming overwhelming.

On the whole, the Altura Grid Parka Waterproof Jacket is an excellent yet understated commuter jacket that performs well both on and off the bike.

Best all-rounder on dry days

Fabric: 50% polyster / 50% polyamide | Sizes: XS - XXXL | Colours: Navy Blue, Charcoal

Incredibly stylish Great fit Breathable Lightweight Repels water well Deep pockets Limited reflectivity No option of a hood Price

Velocio has acquired a knack for producing some of the best (and most costly) cycling garments on the market, and its transition into the commuter range has been a seamless one with the Recon Snap Jacket.

It not only keeps you warm and dry but it keeps you looking stylish, whether you’re getting from A to B via bike or walking into a bar. A note here though: this is most certainly a city bike jacket, one to be used for pootling around town, not for a ride where you’re smashing yourself and trying to get Strava PBs.

It could have more reflective panels and it doesn't come cheap, but for cycling around town in well-lit areas en-route to work or social events, this is a fantastic jacket that won't let you down.

Best waterproof for breathability and looks combined

Fabric: 100% polyester | Sizes: S - XL | Colours: Black

Stylish design Comfortable, tapered fit Waterproof and breathable Visibility is lacking

The Chrome Industries Storm Salute Commute Jacket is a snug-fitting waterproof coat and a reliable option for the daily commute.

The jacket has a 10k waterproof rating, meaning that it’ll keep you dry in everything barring the most extreme downpours, at which point you can expect some water to permeate the material. It's also pretty breathable, especially so for a stylish jacket. This is largely thanks to the generous mesh vent at the top of the back, the lightweight polyester material and the two-way main zipper allowing venting from below.

Pockets-wise you're easily covered too. There are two mesh hand pockets, a mobile phone-sized chest pocket and a spacious rear cargo compartment.

The cuffs are reflective, as is a band across the back, but that doesn't necessarily make up for the rest of the jacket's dark tone - it's stealthy, and looks smart once you've arrived at your destination in the city, but there are commuter cycling jackets that perform better when it comes to riding visibility.

Essentially, this is a fantastic stylish waterproof and breathable option that'll keep you comfy so long as you don't mind compromising visibility for style.

Best for visibility

Fabric: 100% polyamide (nylon) | Sizes: S - XXXL | Colours: Light Black, Dark Steel Blue, Fiery Red

Brilliant water and wind proofing Visibility in low light is great Reflectivity is superb Breathability very good Zip pockets A hood would be a very welcome edition for commuting

The Castelli Commuter Reflex jacket uses Castelli’s exclusive 3-layer allover reflex fabric for heavy duty weatherproofing. The stats are 20,000 mm for the water column and 20,000 MVTR for breathability – which puts it amongst the highest levels, generally found in ski gear. Taped seams, a long rear, the cut to fit over other layers and a front gaiter all aid in its excellent functionality.

The jacket is covered in reflective dots which light up spectacularly in gloomy conditions. Although there are also black and blue colour options, this fiery red is particularly good for daytime visibility when the reflective detailing isn’t on show.

In use, the jacket is superbly waterproof with no rain getting through even in pelting rain conditions. The windproofing means that even with limited insulating material, windchill is never an issue and the jacket keeps you surprisingly insulated. That said, breathability is fantastic and even if you do get too warm it is very easy to unzip and rezip, thanks to the gaiter at the front keeping the jacket from flapping.

The front zip pockets are very practical for a commuter jacket but the addition of a hood would be appreciated.

The price is high at $239.99 / £280.00, but it is readily available online for significant reductions and the performance does seem to warrant the price – although you can get by with cheaper and less tech-heavy jackets. Size-wise, extra layers are already factored in, so there’s no need to size up above what you would take in the rest of Castelli’s range.

Best value for style

Fabric: 100% recycled polyster | Sizes: S - XXL | Colours: Black/Dusty Green Olive

Stylish and elegant Reversibility feature Lightweight Water resistant Mid-range price Little to no reflectivity and visibility No zipped pockets Arm length and tail come up short Collar flaps around

A really stylish commuter jacket that looks right at home in any type of social event, but unfortunately fashion has been placed over practicality.

While it may offer decent protection against the wind and light rain, and while the reversibility feature allows you to decide whether you want to sport a black or green look, the lack of reflectivity and zipped pockets really bring this down.

If how you look is of upmost importance, however, don't wait a single second more.

Best for breathability

Fabric: 100% polyester | Sizes: XS - XXL | Colours: High-vis Pink, Black, Lilac/Light Grey, Ultramarine/White, Dark Navy, Dark Olive, Yellow

Nicely breathable and showerproof 226g for a mens medium Relaxed cut allows room for 'normal' clothes underneath Decent price If High-Vis Pink isn't for you there are 4 other colours to choose from

The Rapha Commuter Lightweight Jacket has been designed to "keep you cool in a rush, and dry in a rain shower", and weighing in at 226g (medium) it is light enough to keep in a workbag ready for any eventuality. There are five colours in the mens range, two of which are highly visible and there are three colours for the ladies. Both sets include the High-Vis Pink option.

The jacket is nicely made with plenty of room underneath for a T-shirt and a jumper. It is highly breathable with extra shoulder vents to aid cooling. It withstood a 20 minute shower easily too. The hood can be tied back with a strap to stop it 'parachuting' out behind you. It can also easily be worn underneath a helmet with enough room to turn your head with peripheral vision being excellent too, however hearing is a bit muffled with the hood up.

The two zip-able pockets are a little low for cycling, as they will knock on the top of your leg if overladen, but then you've probably got a work bag for stuff? Also a pocket can become an integrated stuff sack although the garment will roll smaller if you fold, then roll it up.

A great commuter jacket and after all the best waterproof is the one that you have on you isn't it?

Best for off the bike pockets

Fabric: 100% cotton | Sizes: S - XXXL | Colours: Navy

Classic field jacket styling Made from 'responsibly sourced' cotton Good cuff length for cycling Quality feel Seams let in water Doesn't have the 'ergonomically engineered' fit that's claimed

Surprisingly for a cycling brand, Altura's Grid Field Jacket performs a little better off the bike than on. The four pockets are roomy and offer plenty of space (especially the lower two) and the un-taped seams do a better job against the rain when simply walking around - rather than when cycling and speed and hitting the rain with more force.

To be fair, Altura doesn't make any claims beyond 'water repellency' for this jacket, although some retailer sites do make the leap to 'water-proof'.

The long sleeves and reflective details do support its claim to being a cycling commuter jacket, although the lack of give in the cotton can be a little restrictive in certain positions on the bike and those larger lower pockets can get in the way of your thighs if loaded up to any degree.

In all, it's a smart jacket that works well as a casual outer layer, providing your commute does involve more walking than it does riding.

Buyer’s guide to the best commuting cycling jackets

There's plenty to think about when looking for the best commuting cycling jacket and we'll guide you through the most important features to consider when looking for your ideal choice.

What should I look for in a commuter cycling jacket?

The key question to consider is what you are going to use your jacket for. If you’re going to use it every day, particularly if it’s a jacket that you’ll use all winter , you’ll want something that’s rugged, windproof and waterproof and possibly with some insulation for when it’s cold.

If, on the other hand, you’re looking for an emergency jacket for warmer weather use, to protect you if there’s a downpour when you need to ride to work or home again, you’ll want something a lot lighter that’s packable and that you can take with you in a backpack or luggage , without it taking up too much space when not in use.

How much waterproofing do I need?

If you’re going to commute on a regular basis, sooner or later you’re going to need to ride in the rain, so a waterproof rating will be important.

The waterproof qualities of a fabric are usually measured in millimetres head of water that they can support without leaking. Anything over 2,000mm is considered waterproof, but the best cycling jackets for commuting will have a much higher rating. Most will be rated at least 10,000mm, but the best will have a rating of 20,000mm or higher.

Also look out for taped seams, which prevent rain from penetrating the stitching of the seams and getting you wet.

Is breathability important?

Windproofing is often even more important than water resistance, but wind and waterproofing without breathability can quickly feel uncomfortable, so most commuting cycling jackets will use a breathable fabric.

Like waterproofing, breathability can be measured, in this case as grams of water vapour that can pass through a metre square area of fabric in 24 hours. Look for a breathability number of at least 10,000g/m2, while the best cycling jackets for commuting will have figures of 20,000g/m2 or more.

Do I need a hood?

If you’re cycling in the rain, a hood can make it more comfortable and will stop water from running down your neck. It may significantly impact your ability to see behind you and to the sides though.

It will also need to be large enough to fit over a commuter cycling helmet. Some hoods include features like a volume adjuster and drawcords to help make sure that there’s the right fit.

In general, we’d advise against using a hood unless the conditions are really wet. Some commuting cycling jackets will have a removable hood, so you can decide whether you need it or not.

WhWhat visibility features do the best commuting cycling jackets have?

A commuter jacket should have a high level of visibility day and night. You’ll almost certainly encounter a significant amount of traffic at some point on your journey and the easier it is for others to see you, the safer you’ll be. Most commuting cycling jackets major on reflectives, but if you don’t like the hi viz look, it’s worth seeking out a jacket with more subtle reflective detailing like pixelated fabrics.

Some of these jackets have very large expanses of reflectives, which don’t look too obtrusive in the daytime but are very effective at night. They’re a good supplement to bike lights for commuting , which are advisable in daylight and essential at night.

What other features should I look for?

It’s easy to work up a sweat when cycling, so in addition to breathable fabrics, it’s worth looking for other features to increase airflow. Some of the best commuting cycling jackets will include pit zips, which will let extra air in without too much exposure to rain.

Others will have gill vents, consisting of mesh panels with a flap over them, usually at the upper back, which will help with airflow. These may not be effective if you’re wearing a pack to commute though.

Look out for a high collar to help keep wind and rain out, ideally with a fleeced inside for comfort. A waterproof front zip and/or a flap behind the zip will prevent wind and rain ingress, as will cuffs which include elastic or have velcro adjusters. Some commuting cycling jackets will have double cuffs that fit both over and under a pair of cycling gloves.

Do I need more than one commuting cycling jacket?

Your needs for a cycling jacket for commuting will be very different at different times of the year. In the summer, you don’t want too much bulk or warmth. Shedding heat and water vapour will be priorities, as will packability. Daylight visibility will be important too, so bright colours are useful.

In the winter, on the other hand, you’ll probably need extra warmth and you may be travelling in poor ambient light or at night, so a fleece lining and reflective details are important. It’s unlikely you’ll want to take your commuter jacket off at this time of year, so packability won’t be a factor in your decision.

So a year-round commuter should consider investing in two different commuting cycling jackets to cater for the different conditions they’ll encounter.

How do I look after my commuting cycling jacket?

A jacket used day in, day out for commuting may soon look dirty. It’s important to keep it clean not just for cosmetic reasons but so that it continues to work effectively. Breathable water resistant fabrics rely on a durable water resistant (DWR) outer coating to keep them working effectively.

The DWR layer stops the outer fabric from wetting out, so that water vapour from the inside is transported through them effectively. If the jacket is wetting out, its DWR layer can usually be restored by washing it. But it’s important to use specialist washing products for technical gear. Don’t use standard washing products and never use fabric conditioner, as these leave residues in the fabric that will make it even more prone to wetting out.

If the DWR layer has ceased to be effective and can’t be refreshed by washing, a reproofing product can help to rejuvenate the fabric.

There are more details and recommended products in this piece on how to re-waterproof your cycling gear .