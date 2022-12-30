ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 2

UwU
3d ago

Make it at home. It’s cheaper! And traditionally you re suppose to eat a small amount on New Years Eve to bring in good luck for the upcoming year. But hey, I’m not one to tell people what to do with their traditions!

Reply
3
 

FOX 43

2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Everything you need to know

The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to get underway on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The theme of this year's show is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future by celebrating accomplishments in agriculture and recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.
HARRISBURG, PA
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

NYE celebrations bring business back to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Signs of the season are all around at Arooga's Grill House and Sports Bar on Second Street in Harrisburg. Employees put the final touches on the decorations and loaded up the grill, anticipating a New Year’s Eve celebration for the ages. "We have a ton...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

This story contains updated information from Penn State Health, added at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Teenage ‘Jill of All Trades’ Looks Forward to 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Competitions

Riley Werner of Swatara Township, Lebanon County, might be just 13 years old, but this Northern Lebanon Middle School eighth-grader can already lay claim to being a young woman with wide-ranging interests. Breeding and raising goats and rabbits, baking cakes and cookies, sewing fashionable blouses, taking award-winning photographs and judging potatoes are all part of her repertoire, some of which will be on display at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. bank plans to expand into New Jersey

Millersburg-based Mid Penn Bank has its eyes on the “Garden State”. The bank based in northern Dauphin County has agreed to purchase Brunswick Bancorp/Brunswick Bank & Trust based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the hometown of Rutgers University. The deal was unanimously approved by both boards of directors,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Pennsylvania’s Coldest January on Record

Pennsylvania is located in the northeastern region of the United States and has a total area of 44,817 square miles. Its climate varies with its geography. However, it generally experiences cold winters and warm summers with moderate humidity. The southeast region is the warmest area of the state. As you move west toward the mountains, the climate gets much colder with more snowfall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Polar plunge gives chilly start to the new year

It was a chilly start to 2023 for some in Harrisburg. More than 100 people jumped into the icy cold Susquehanna River on City Island. “It was fun getting ready for it. When you get down there, I was like, 'OK, this is happening' and I went in and I was like, 'yeah, I’m not a big fan of this.' It was bad, there is snow on the ground, definitely not warm,” said Zander Kirchner, a Lewisberry resident who participated.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Frozen manicotti sold to Harrisburg restaurants recalled over listeria concerns

Frozen manicotti sold to restaurants, including some in Harrisburg, has been recalled because it may be contaminated with listeria. Caesar’s Pasta of Blackwood, New Jersey, recalled 5,610 pounds of frozen manicotti, “because it has the potential to be contaminated with “Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
