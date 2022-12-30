Emmerdale fans predict Caleb is about to do the UNTHINKABLE to Cain

Emmerdale has been shaken up by the shocking arrival of Cain Dingle’s long-lost brother Caleb Milligan.

And fans of the soap reckon this is only the start of the drama, predicting it won’t be long before the newcomer starts a steamy affair with Cain’s wife, Moira.

Caleb made his on-screen debut on Christmas Day. (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers were introduced to Caleb in Emmerdale 's Christmas Day episode when he paid Cain a visit in prison and discovered his mother Faith had recently died, having been led to believe she passed away 30 years ago.

Cain is currently in prison, awaiting sentencing after confessing to murdering Al Chapman, a crime which was actually committed by his young son Kyle Winchester.

Caleb then headed to the village and confronted Chas in the graveyard, revealing he was her secret sibling.

Special flashback scenes showing younger versions of Cain, Caleb and Chas explored their past. It was revealed Caleb was born when Faith was in prison and grew up in care.

He crossed paths with Cain again in 1991, when they were teenagers, and Caleb stole a car from a garage where Cain worked.

Cain took the rap for the crime on the condition Caleb stayed away from their family.

Flashback scenes explored Cain and Caleb's troubled past. (Image credit: ITV)

Despite being warned not to trust Caleb, upcoming episodes will see Moira accepting his help to get Cain out of jail.

Caleb explains the best course of action is to make the police aware Kyle killed Al to protect his dad and enlists his lawyers to represent the lad.

Caleb and Moira unveil their grand plan to Cain, who’s livid and is adamant he needs to be punished for Al’s death.

Moira’s furious with Cain for blowing his potentially last chance of freedom, putting their relationship under further strain.

Cain and Moira's marriage is under huge strain. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans have taken to social media, sharing their theories on where the storyline could go from here.

Many are predicting Moira will end up betraying Cain by jumping into bed with Caleb...

It wouldn’t be the first time Moira has cheated on Cain with a member of his family.

She previously had a fling with his son, Nate, which almost destroyed their marriage.

Moira previously enjoyed a steamy affair with Cain's son Nate. (Image credit: ITV)

We don’t think Cain would be so forgiving if she slept with his sworn enemy...

Emmerdale usually airs every weeknight at 7.30pm on ITV with an hour-long episode on Thursday