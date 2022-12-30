ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

John Jack Coyne
3d ago

A lot more than a motor part is stolen. Stolen is planned outings with family members, the stress of dealing with insurance, police reports and wondering if it will happen. Again

Steve
4d ago

Need to hold “recycling” companies accountable for their participation. $126 for a $1,200 prop? Yeah, that’s legit.

Realdeal64
4d ago

need to start giving out real prison time!!!!!

cbs12.com

Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
VERO BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud

FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WKRG News 5

Oxygen True Crime to premier ‘Floribama Murders’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fans of true crime in south Alabama and northwest Florida get ready! A true crime series all about the area is coming to the Oxygen True Crime Channel. According to Oxygen’s website, the new show will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9/8 ct. A preview of the series emphasized that […]
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Sheriff: Intoxicated Florida Keys woman hits, drags bicyclist several feet with truck

LAYTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after deputies say she was driving under the influence when she hit a bicyclist with her truck and dragged him several feet. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Carolyn Hamm was driving down U.S. 1 in a Dodge truck at around 3:53 a.m. on Wednesday. When Hamm reached Mile Marker 87, she struck a 59-year-old man who was riding his bike.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Alachua Chronicle

Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scam

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Sterling Jay Jenkins, 26, and Keondreia Brentorion Williams, 23, both from Michigan, have been charged with grand theft and engaging in a scheme to defraud after allegedly using a cash card scam to purchase 10 diamond rings from a Gainesville Walmart and then returning them to a different Gainesville Walmart for a cash refund. The pair are allegedly part of a Michigan group that has been featured in media warnings about the scam.
GAINESVILLE, FL
995qyk.com

5 Florida Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2023

A new year brings on some new laws to Florida residents for 2023. Here are the five biggest ones that could have an impact on you. There are discounts for some Florida drivers, changes to insurance procedures for homeowners, and a new safety measure in place for Florida apartment renters.
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Convicted Florida counterfeiter sentenced to federal prison

FLORIDA – A Florida man has been sentenced to federal prison for manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit currency throughout North Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida...
SPRING HILL, FL
Little Apple Post

Suspect accused of selling cocaine, meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 9:30a.m. Dec. 28, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima north of 150th and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies seized illegal...
OMAHA, NE
floridainsider.com

Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations

Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
FLORIDA STATE
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
LARGO, FL
WFLA

Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
COLORADO STATE
fox13news.com

Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn

TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
FLORIDA STATE

