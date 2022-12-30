Read full article on original website
2023 World Juniors Quarterfinal Preview
Tony Ferrari gives an in-depth preview at the eight teams who made it to the world juniors quarterfinal and what each team must do to win their games.
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Canada at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman emphasizes keeping emotions in check, getting to tough areas. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of...
NHL
MTL@NSH: What you need to know
NASHVILLE - The Habs are looking to start 2023 on the right foot and end a five-game losing streak in the Music City when they take on the Predators on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens took a brutal beating on New...
The soccer player who got assassinated for accidentally scoring on his own goal
It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Colombian national team. He was much respected by Colombian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
NHL
Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins
BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
NHL
Sabres wear special T-shirts in support of Bills safety Hamlin
Buffalo players send their love after NFL defensive back has cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Sabres sent their love and support to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday. The Sabres wore custom T-shirts in honor of the National Football League safety before their game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 1
* The Bruins extended their season-opening home point streak to 21 games and will look to continue their run when they host the Penguins for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday. * The highest-scoring year in NHL history (regular season, including shootout-deciding goals) was capped off by Alex...
NHL
State Your Case: Doughty or Heiskanen?
NHL.com writers debate whether Kings or Stars defenseman is better right now. The game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN NOW) will showcase two of the top defensemen in the NHL: Drew Doughty of the Kings, and Miro Heiskanen of the Stars.
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES TEAMS AND DATE FOR 2023 HERITAGE CLASSIC
The NHL's worst kept secret of the last month or so was officially confirmed on Saturday night as it was revealed that the Edmonton Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the 2023 Heritage Classic. The game will be played on Sunday, October 29th at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. This...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Islanders at Seattle
In a response game, Kraken score first, win 4-1 over New York. In the final home game before a long road trip, the Kraken avenged the Friday 7-2 loss to Edmonton. In front of their fans, Seattle scored the first goal of the game thanks to defender Adam Larsson and never acquiesced the lead after that. After New York tied up the game, in his first game as a Kraken player, Eeli Tolvanen played 12:18 and got on the scoresheet after Larsson with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev adding additional goals to solidify the resulting Seattle victory.
NHL
Designing a 'Classic' Experience
As Pacific Northwest fans savor a Winter Classic coming to Seattle, here's a first batch of need-to-know, fun-to-know info about the NHL outdoor hockey tradition. Just how the Kraken secured the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic in only the team's second season playing under an iconic roof at Climate Pledge Arena, is, fittingly enough, about another roof.
NHL
Cates scores go-ahead, short-handed goal to help Flyers defeat Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Noah Cates scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period to help the Philadelphia Flyers win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two months, 4-2 against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Cates made it 3-2 at 13:01 with a wrist...
NHL
Pionk, Connor score as Jets win special teams battle over Oilers
Hellebuyck makes 31 saves in Winnipeg's second consecutive win. In the final minutes of 2022, the Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1) stared down the National Hockey League's top-ranked power play, clinging to a one-goal lead, and kept it that way until the final buzzer. In total, the Jets penalty kill went a...
NHL
Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record
Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
NHL
Winter Classic preparation for Bruins, Penguins going 'according to plan'
BOSTON -- A rainy New Year's Eve required the ice crew to work overtime, but the rink was ready for the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins to practice Sunday, and everything is on track for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday (2 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Penguins wear Scally hats, get some swings in at Fenway Park
Ahead of 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, Pittsburgh fitting right in. The Pittsburgh Penguins are covering all the bases at Fenway Park. One day ahead of the 2023 NHL Discover Winter Classic, the team was in full on visiting Boston mode. During their outdoor practice, the Penguins donned Boston scallys,...
NHL
Stamkos, Lightning defeat Coyotes for 3rd straight win
TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos scored his 498th NHL goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Stamkos and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist, and Victor Hedman had three assists for the Lightning (23-11-1), who have won three in a row and seven straight at home. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.
NHL
Winter Classic blog: Charlie Coyle
Bruins forward discusses win against Penguins, decision to wear old Red Sox jerseys. Charlie Coyle of the Boston Bruins wrote a blog for NHL.com leading up to and after playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday. In his final...
NHL
Ersson makes 28 saves, Flyers top Ducks for 3rd straight win
ANAHEIM -- Samuel Ersson made 28 saves for the Philadelphia Flyers in their third straight win, 4-1 against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Monday. Ersson, who made his fourth consecutive start since he was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Dec. 21, came within 40 seconds of his first NHL shutout before Ryan Strome scored at 19:20 of the third period for Anaheim.
