BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win

You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All CostsFind: 3 Easy Tips to Turn...
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
technewstoday.com

How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?

If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program

It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.

