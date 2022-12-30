ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers: Top Five Wide Receivers In Wisconsin History

The Wisconsin Badgers are known for their defense, offensive line, and running backs. That is what this school has built its success on over the last three decades. The Badgers have appeared in bowl games 26 of the last 28 seasons, including a current streak of 21 consecutive bowl appearances. That being said, Wisconsin has had its fair share of surprisingly good wide receivers come through their program. Here are our top five.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Basketball: Badgers move up in AP Top 25

After a 1-0 week, the Badgers have moved up in the rankings. The Wisconsin Badgers continue their climb in the Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released on Monday. With a 76-66 win over Western Michigan, Wisconsin moved to 10-2 on the year. They also moved up one spot from No. 15 to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Badgers Safety John Torchio Makes Decision for 2023

John Torchio has been a pillar on the Wisconsin Badgers defense for the past two years. Now, there has been a great deal of change and upheaval in the Wisconsin Badgers football program. New head coach Luke Fickell has created a buzz around the team that has not been seen in well over a decade. So exciting are his changes that the senior safety was not initially sure whether he wanted to declare for the NFL Draft or return to Wisconsin for one more year. He had previously stated that he would make his decision following the Badgers appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Now that the game has come and gone (with a Wisconsin win), Torchio has made his decision.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look

You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Ultrarunner sets new 'fastest known time' for Wisconsin section of the North Country National Scenic Trail

Endurance athlete Brad Birkel took a little more than three days in October to run over 200 miles nearly nonstop. More impressive is where he ran it and how. Propelling himself day and night, and barely sleeping, the Middleton ultrarunner covered the entire segment of the North Country National Scenic Trail across the hilly northern tier of Wisconsin. The trail is a 4,800-mile course through eight states.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
BELLEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Dane County pursues Yahara Golf Course landfill despite concerns

With less than 10 years of capacity remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill, the county is ready to redesign how it manages the county’s trash at a site proposed for the eastern portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. The joint project between Madison and Dane County aims...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co: Two hospitalized in Town of Middleton crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two drivers were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after one of the drivers crashed into the other in the Town of Middleton, the Dane County Sheriff’s Department said. Officials said a 24-year-old woman was driving westbound on STH 14 at Millers Curve when she...
MIDDLETON, WI

