John Torchio has been a pillar on the Wisconsin Badgers defense for the past two years. Now, there has been a great deal of change and upheaval in the Wisconsin Badgers football program. New head coach Luke Fickell has created a buzz around the team that has not been seen in well over a decade. So exciting are his changes that the senior safety was not initially sure whether he wanted to declare for the NFL Draft or return to Wisconsin for one more year. He had previously stated that he would make his decision following the Badgers appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Now that the game has come and gone (with a Wisconsin win), Torchio has made his decision.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO