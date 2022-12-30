Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
Related
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers: Top Five Wide Receivers In Wisconsin History
The Wisconsin Badgers are known for their defense, offensive line, and running backs. That is what this school has built its success on over the last three decades. The Badgers have appeared in bowl games 26 of the last 28 seasons, including a current streak of 21 consecutive bowl appearances. That being said, Wisconsin has had its fair share of surprisingly good wide receivers come through their program. Here are our top five.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Basketball: Badgers move up in AP Top 25
After a 1-0 week, the Badgers have moved up in the rankings. The Wisconsin Badgers continue their climb in the Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released on Monday. With a 76-66 win over Western Michigan, Wisconsin moved to 10-2 on the year. They also moved up one spot from No. 15 to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
kenosha.com
Kenosha’s Alan Ameche ran wild for the Badgers in Rose Bowl defeat in 1953
As the longtime Kenosha News sports editor, Marran mentored a team of talented writers over a span of two decades, crafting award-winning coverage and high praise from the local sports community. On this date (Jan. 1) in 1953, Kenosha’s Alan Ameche turned in one of the greatest games in Rose...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Badgers Safety John Torchio Makes Decision for 2023
John Torchio has been a pillar on the Wisconsin Badgers defense for the past two years. Now, there has been a great deal of change and upheaval in the Wisconsin Badgers football program. New head coach Luke Fickell has created a buzz around the team that has not been seen in well over a decade. So exciting are his changes that the senior safety was not initially sure whether he wanted to declare for the NFL Draft or return to Wisconsin for one more year. He had previously stated that he would make his decision following the Badgers appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Now that the game has come and gone (with a Wisconsin win), Torchio has made his decision.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look
You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
wisportsheroics.com
No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey shuts out No. 4 Quinnipiac, 3-0, on Saturday
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team went on the road and shut out the No. 4 Quinnipiac Bobcats, 3-0. It was an excellent first game back on the ice for UW, who hadn’t played a game since Dec. 10 due to exams and winter break, and set the tone for the second half of the season.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wpr.org
Ultrarunner sets new 'fastest known time' for Wisconsin section of the North Country National Scenic Trail
Endurance athlete Brad Birkel took a little more than three days in October to run over 200 miles nearly nonstop. More impressive is where he ran it and how. Propelling himself day and night, and barely sleeping, the Middleton ultrarunner covered the entire segment of the North Country National Scenic Trail across the hilly northern tier of Wisconsin. The trail is a 4,800-mile course through eight states.
Welcome Leah Linscheid’s baby boy Zeke to the News 3 Now family!
There's a new member to the News 3 Now family with News 3 Now This Morning anchor Leah Linscheid and her husband welcoming a new baby boy into the world just before the new year.
nbc15.com
Watching the next big system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
nbc15.com
No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
Beloved grocer in Southeast Wisconsin retires after 50 years
From bagger to manager, a beloved grocery worker in Delafield is retiring after 50 years in the business. Tom Bonesho was just 16 years old when he was offered his first job.
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested after 4 OWI in month of December, twice passed out at Wisconsin intersections
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southern Wisconsin has been arrested after receiving four OWI’s within the month of December, officers had found him passed out at intersections on two different occasions. According to the Janesville Police Department, the four incidents took place on December 8, 10,...
captimes.com
Dane County pursues Yahara Golf Course landfill despite concerns
With less than 10 years of capacity remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill, the county is ready to redesign how it manages the county’s trash at a site proposed for the eastern portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. The joint project between Madison and Dane County aims...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
nbc15.com
Dane Co: Two hospitalized in Town of Middleton crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two drivers were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after one of the drivers crashed into the other in the Town of Middleton, the Dane County Sheriff’s Department said. Officials said a 24-year-old woman was driving westbound on STH 14 at Millers Curve when she...
Comments / 0