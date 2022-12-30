Read full article on original website
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you're considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you're not sure exactly when to take the leap, don't worry. At some point, the decision will make itself....
Ars Technica
Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires
One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
electrek.co
This new three-passenger electric trike replaces a car for hauling kids around town
Bicycle maker Sixthreezero has just unveiled its newest e-bike, which takes the form of a rickshaw-style electric trike that comes with a mouthful of a name: the “EVRY journey Tricycle 750W with Passenger Seat.” The overloaded name underscores the heavy-hauling ability of the new e-trike, which is designed with a rear bench to carry two passengers in addition to the main rider.
Autoblog
Do you need to charge a hybrid car?
It’s impossible to ignore the massive shift happening right now in the automotive world. Most automakers have committed to transforming themselves into electric vehicle manufacturers, and some have even made promises to shift 100 percent of their capacity to EVs. That means a load of new terminology and concepts to understand, but one of the most asked questions has to do with a vehicle type we’ve known and loved for a long time: Hybrids. People hear about plug-in hybrids and EVs needing to be charged and wonder if traditional hybrids fall into the same boat. We’ve put together a quick overview to help you understand how hybrids compare to their plug-in counterparts. Let’s get rolling.
greenbuildingadvisor.com
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
electrek.co
This guy built a six-seater electric bike for $150, and it absolutely rips
I’ve always enjoyed multi-seater electric bikes, which bring passenger-carrying utility to small-format, easy-to-produce vehicles. But I never thought I’d see the concept taken this far. At least not until I stumbled upon a six-seater electric bike that has me all kinds of jealous. It’s no surprise where this...
Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV)
Heated seats can draw power away from your electric car's battery, but its not as much as you think. The post Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This funny-looking $2,000 electric mini-truck is solar powered
We like to think that we have it all figured out in the West, but while we’re still trying to get solar electric cars off the drawing board, China’s EV engineers already have them driving around. Look no further than this awesome little three-wheeled electric truck that just happens to have enough solar panels to give it nearly infinite range — at least while the sun is out.
Take a look inside the factory where Ford's cranking out the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup
Ford has converted one of its oldest assembly plants into a state-of-the-art EV production facility, and it's already cranking out F-150 Lightnings.
studyfinds.org
Best Electric Bikes for 2023: Top 5 E-Bikes Most Recommended By Experts
Electric bikes are one of the fastest growing products in the world of transportation, with sales of battery-powered bikes more than tripling during the pandemic alone. While electric bikes used to get a bad rap for being unaffordable and difficult to operate, innovation in the industry is rapidly changing with what’s now referred to as the “e-bike boom.” The best electric bikes give a smooth ride, have long range, and offer competitive features.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
electrek.co
This country plans to give free electric motorcycles to all current motorcycle riders
We’ve covered plenty of tax incentives and rebates to make electric motorcycles and other EVs more affordable. But this is the first time we’ve seen a country give out EVs for free as a way to replace internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The title of the first country...
Jump on These Snow Blower Deals Before the Next Big Snow Storm
It’s only a matter of time until winter kicks it up a notch.
4 Drawbacks to Riding an Electric Snowmobile Instead of a Gas-Powered Sled
Electric snowmobiles offer some real advantages, but there are some drawbacks when compared to a traditional gas-powered snowmobile. The post 4 Drawbacks to Riding an Electric Snowmobile Instead of a Gas-Powered Sled appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC
How e-bikes are changing cities
E-bikes are growing in popularity around the world. In the U.S., they're even outselling electric and hybrid cars. However, many argue that infrastructure in America is not keeping up with the booming e-bike industry. CNBC explores whether electric bikes are still safe to use despite the lack of proper infrastructure.
homesenator.com
Installing a Furnace: A Guide for New Buyers
Getting the most out of your investment in a new furnace starts with making the right choice. Before making a purchase, one must consider several important factors, including operating and fuel costs. You can use this guide to make an informed choice. Consider The Cost of Fuel and Operating Costs...
How To Easily Swap A Two-Prong For A Three-Prong Outlet
To upgrade your two-prong electrical outlet, you don't need to opt for a full rewiring of your house. Rather, you could DIY to a three-prong outlet yourself.
3 Reliable, Safe, and Stress-Free SUVs to Consider for 2023
The most reliable, safe, and stress-free SUVs for 2023 include the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, the 2023 Kia Telluride, and the 2023 Subaru Forester. The post 3 Reliable, Safe, and Stress-Free SUVs to Consider for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What should one do when their wiper smears instead of wiping?
Wipers that smear instead of wiping can prevent the driver from seeing what is on the road clearly. Typically, wipers remove snow, pollen, dirt, etc., quickly. But when the blades are worn out or if you use a poor quality washer fluid or have an unclean windshield, the wipers smear instead of wiping.
