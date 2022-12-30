Read full article on original website
Wolfgang Van Halen on New LP: “It Sucks to Know That Dad Isn’t Going to be Popping in”
In a new interview, acclaimed guitarist Wolfgang Van Halen, who is the son of the prodigious six-string player, the late Eddie Van Halen, talked about making his next new album. Wolfgang is in the process of making a new record with his band Mammoth. While it’s going well, the son...
Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie Said Her Goal Was to ‘Stay Alive’ Just Months Before Her Sudden Death
Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and songwriter Christine McVie said her goal was to "stay alive" just a few months before her unexpected death.
Comedy Icon Lou Costello Fathered 4 Children: Get To Know All Of Them
Lou Costello was one half of the famous comedy duo of the 1940s and ’50s, Abbott & Costello. When not on tour performing and making his audience laugh, Lou took out time to parent and care for his children, of which only two are still living. Costello, who with...
Tom Hanks transforms from "nicest man in Hollywood" to grumpiest man alive in 'A Man Called Otto'
In the new movie A Man Called Otto, opening Friday in limited release, Tom Hanks plays Otto, described as being the grumpiest man alive. So was he a grump on set?. "No! He was very sweet like he is," his co-star Mariana Trevino tells ABC Audio. "We confirm his reputation as the nicest man in Hollywood. Totally true. Confirmed. He was really sweet."
Paul McCartney Needed Help From Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour on a Disaster of a Macca Album
Paul McCartney leaned on David Gilmour on the only hit song a from what might be the biggest disaster of Macca’s solo career.
How Steve Martin Convinced Paul McCartney to Sing a Bluegrass Song
Steve Martin revealed how he convinced Paul McCartney to sing one of his bluegrass songs by proving he was a "terrible singer" himself.
The Beatles Rooftop Concert Was Originally Supposed to Be Somewhere Much More Extravagant
Ringo Starr remembers the planning of The Beatles' rooftop concert atop Apple Corps studio. The other suggestions would have been much harder to pull off.
The Beatles Song Paul McCartney Says Was Inspired by Motown — ‘It Was Very Motown-Flavored’
The Beatles had many influences on their music, and one song from their ‘Rubber Soul’ album was heavily inspired by Motown
Martina Navratilova's Wife, RHOM Star Julia Lemigova, Says 'We Will Fight This' After Cancer Diagnosis
The tennis legend revealed she has both throat cancer and breast cancer. Martina Navratilova's wife, "Real Housewives of Miami" star Julia Lemigova, says they're determined to fight after the tennis great was diagnosed with two forms of cancer. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of...
Rhod Gilbert: ‘I think about my cancer 24/7. But there’s humour in there, definitely’
A lot has changed since Rhod Gilbert began touring The Book of John in 2019 – a tour that still hasn’t come to an end. First it was interrupted by a pandemic. You may have heard about that. Then, in 2022, Gilbert had to pause the tour again with a persistent unexplained throat problem. Trekking Cuba to raise money for the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, of which he is a longstanding patron, Gilbert discovered the problem was in fact cancer – for which he has been in treatment, at Velindre, since. “I’m sitting there having chemo,” he tells me, “with a picture of me on the wall as a fundraising patron. You couldn’t make it up, honestly.”
