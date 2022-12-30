A lot has changed since Rhod Gilbert began touring The Book of John in 2019 – a tour that still hasn’t come to an end. First it was interrupted by a pandemic. You may have heard about that. Then, in 2022, Gilbert had to pause the tour again with a persistent unexplained throat problem. Trekking Cuba to raise money for the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, of which he is a longstanding patron, Gilbert discovered the problem was in fact cancer – for which he has been in treatment, at Velindre, since. “I’m sitting there having chemo,” he tells me, “with a picture of me on the wall as a fundraising patron. You couldn’t make it up, honestly.”

