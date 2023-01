CHARLESTON, S.C. - In their first game as a ranked team since 2002, the College of Charleston men's basketball team will travel to North Carolina A&T on Wednesday, January 4 for their third CAA game of the season. The contest will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network with John Fanta and John Giannini on the call at 5:00 p.m.

