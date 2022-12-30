ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the shot clock affected play at the Pekin holiday basketball tournament

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
PEKIN — The addition of a shot clock at the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament this year seemed to be an overwhelming success this year.

Multiple coaches spoke positively about the shot clock, which was used for the first time at the 57th Pekin holiday boys basketball event, which ended Thursday with the championship game. Even casual fans anticipating a big change in the style of play came away surprised.

“People, I think, are maybe expecting there to be a drastic, very noticeable difference,” Pekin coach Jeremy Crouch said, “but I think it’s a more of a subtle flow and rhythm. It just keeps the game moving a little bit more.”

Background:Shot clocks are now allowed in high school basketball. Are they headed for Illinois?

How the Pekin tournament got a shot clock

In June, the Illinois High School Association announced the use of a 35-second shot clock for regular-season tournaments and shootouts during the 2022-23 season. Crouch jumped at the idea of incorporating it into the three-day, 16-team, two-gym annual holiday event.

The second-year coach and former Bradley player presented it to the PIHT committee, which swiftly embraced the idea, even going as far as to purchase and donate the shot clocks for Dawdy Hawkins Gymnasium and the basement gym Custer/Stoudt.

“I’ve been a big proponent of the shot clock for a long time,” Crouch said. “I just think it’s a better brand of basketball, more fluid, and more rhythm to the game. It’s a truer representation of basketball.

“The hope is teams come away from the experience with a positive outlook on what the shot clock brings to a tournament and to the game.”

Crouch would know a thing or two about playing with a shot clock, being a Bradley star from 2004-08 where he helped the Braves make a run to the 2006 Sweet 16.

Holiday basketball:Boys schedule | Girls schedule | What to watch

His team has adapted to the 35-second time constraint on both sides of the ball. Pekin uses a soft press to eat up some of its opponent’s clock, while working on different offensive shot clock scenarios in practice.

Those include maybe taking a quicker shot, killing a little more time or prepping for a situation late in the shot clock.

“It gives more power to the players,” Crouch said. “They’re the ones that make decisions on the fly. They’re going to become better basketball players for it and then I think, ultimately, the level of basketball overall is going to rise up because of it too.”

A bonus of the Pekin tournament is having trained professionals running the extra clock. Patched IHSA officials are the ones handling the shot clock. This alleviates the need to find extra volunteers or paid workers.

“Obviously, we want the best tournament,” Crouch said, “and those officials are going to have the best feel for the game and have the best understanding.”

What other coaches are saying

Washington is playing in its second tournament this season with shot clocks.

The Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions over Thanksgiving featured 36 games inside Torry Gym — all with the 35-second time limit attached. In total, there were only five shot clock violations during the five days of play.

Nothing, though, will shift when it comes to the Panthers brand of basketball, according to Washington coach Eric Schermerhorn.

“We have a certain identity that’s not going to change because of the 35-second shot clock gets put above (the basket)," Schermerhorn said. "We’re going to do the same things.

“I think it would be very hasty to say, ‘We’re going to redo everything.’”

T of C:13 Division I-bound college basketball players at the Washington Tournament of Champions

One slight alteration, however, in the gameplan is shot selection, Schermerhorn says. Players often take shots earlier in a possession when playing with a shot clock than they would traditionally shoot.

But keeping those Washington practices competitive remains the status quo.

“Well, we used to say, ‘Wait for a great shot’,” he said. “Now, we’re saying, ‘We’ll take a good shot.’ … It truly now is, ‘If it’s good, you’re shooting it.’ We’re not going to wait for that second or third opportunity.”

William Smith saw no transformation from his team during their four games with a shot clock. Richwoods still put points on the board, beating Gary Comer College Prep, 73-32.

So, the Knights are still playing up-tempo.

“(Our style of play) hasn’t changed any,” Smith said. “You see it at the end of games and at end of quarters where it starts to play a factor because where a team would go and foul, they just got to play 35 seconds of defense and rebound.”

IHSA shot clock:Why some Illinois high school basketball games will experiment with a shot clock this year

In fact, there was no extra preparation from Richwoods for the Pekin tournament. This will be the only time Smith’s team sees a shot clock this season, so he wanted his players to come and play how they normally do.

Richwoods committed no shot clock violations but forced a pair.

“The way we play,” Smith said, “we’re not rushing our action, we’re just playing basketball.”

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

