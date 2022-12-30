ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Kent State women's basketball hosts Coppin State in final tuneup before MAC season

By Staff report
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFghN_0jyWLqjt00

The game: Kent State vs. Coppin State, 1 p.m. Saturday at the M.A.C. Center.

Streaming: kentstatesports.com/watch.

Records: Kent State is 7-3 following a 97-36 win over Otterbein on Dec. 20. Coppin State is 3-10 after a 61-51 loss at George Washington on Dec. 22. The Eagles play at Akron on Thursday night before playing the Golden Flashes.

The coaches: Todd Starkey is 107-80 in his 7th season at Kent State and 272-174 overall. Jermaine Woods is in his first season at Coppin State.

Series history: Kent State leads 1-0, defeating Coppin State 88-29 in November 1996.

Kent State lineup: Projected starters are 5-11 Sr. Katie Shumate (12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists per game); 6-2 Gr. Lindsay Thall (11.8, 3.8, 1.2); 5-4 Jr. Casey Santoro (9.6, 2.4, 1.6); 5-7 Fr. Corynne Hauser (7.8, 2.4, 2.6), and 5-10 Gr. Hannah Young (5.6, 5.8, 0.8).

Coppin State lineup: Projected starters are 5-7 R-Jr. Mossi Staples (13.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.1 apg); 6-4 R Sr. Jalynda Salley (6.8, 6.3, 0.3), 5-11 Soph. Jewel Watkins (13.8, 5.5, 0.8); 5-5 R-Soph. Hope Evans (7.5, 2.9, 2.6), and 5-7 R-Jr. Alexandria Hamilton (3.7, 3.4, 0.6).

Notes: Hamilton (Northland), Watkins (Whitehall) and Salley (Reynoldsburg) are all from the Columbus area. … The Eagles are ranked 308th (out of 350 Division I teams) in scoring offense (56.5), 334th in field goal percentage (.341) and 335th in assists per game (9.0). … Conversely, the Golden Flashes are 80th in scoring (72.9), 151st in shooting (.415) and 198th in assists (12.8).

Next: Kent State begins MAC play by welcoming Buffalo to the M.A.C. Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023

CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar

LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland 19-month-old girl dies from influenza, officials confirm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-month-old girl from Cleveland died as a result of pediatric influenza, according to Cleveland Department of Health officials. This is the first influenza-associated child death of the 2022-23 season in Cleveland, according to a department press release. It’s also the second death in Cuyahoga County following a 13-year-old boy’s death in November.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy