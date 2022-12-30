Kent State women's basketball hosts Coppin State in final tuneup before MAC season

The game: Kent State vs. Coppin State, 1 p.m. Saturday at the M.A.C. Center.

Streaming: kentstatesports.com/watch.

Records: Kent State is 7-3 following a 97-36 win over Otterbein on Dec. 20. Coppin State is 3-10 after a 61-51 loss at George Washington on Dec. 22. The Eagles play at Akron on Thursday night before playing the Golden Flashes.

The coaches: Todd Starkey is 107-80 in his 7th season at Kent State and 272-174 overall. Jermaine Woods is in his first season at Coppin State.

Series history: Kent State leads 1-0, defeating Coppin State 88-29 in November 1996.

Kent State lineup: Projected starters are 5-11 Sr. Katie Shumate (12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists per game); 6-2 Gr. Lindsay Thall (11.8, 3.8, 1.2); 5-4 Jr. Casey Santoro (9.6, 2.4, 1.6); 5-7 Fr. Corynne Hauser (7.8, 2.4, 2.6), and 5-10 Gr. Hannah Young (5.6, 5.8, 0.8).

Coppin State lineup: Projected starters are 5-7 R-Jr. Mossi Staples (13.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.1 apg); 6-4 R Sr. Jalynda Salley (6.8, 6.3, 0.3), 5-11 Soph. Jewel Watkins (13.8, 5.5, 0.8); 5-5 R-Soph. Hope Evans (7.5, 2.9, 2.6), and 5-7 R-Jr. Alexandria Hamilton (3.7, 3.4, 0.6).

Notes: Hamilton (Northland), Watkins (Whitehall) and Salley (Reynoldsburg) are all from the Columbus area. … The Eagles are ranked 308th (out of 350 Division I teams) in scoring offense (56.5), 334th in field goal percentage (.341) and 335th in assists per game (9.0). … Conversely, the Golden Flashes are 80th in scoring (72.9), 151st in shooting (.415) and 198th in assists (12.8).

Next: Kent State begins MAC play by welcoming Buffalo to the M.A.C. Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.