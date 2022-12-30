Read full article on original website
Related
cpr.org
Nearly a third of students at this ski-town college have been homeless. Here’s how the school’s responding
Finding a place to live in a ski town like Durango is always tough. But it’s especially difficult when you’re a broke college student. That’s a problem Stella Zhu is trying to solve in southwestern Colorado, where she’s the first-ever “basic needs coordinator” for Fort Lewis College. Since starting the job last year, she’s helped the school create a “rapid rehousing” program that has helped dozens of students avoid homelessness.
Gas prices in New Mexico start increasing
"They are going up and down; it's a roller coaster."
knau.org
Navajo Nation authorities seeking missing woman in northwestern New Mexico
Authorities on the Navajo Nation are searching for a missing woman last seen in May 2022 in northwestern New Mexico. Charlotte Ann Begay is 44 years old, 5-foot-3-inches tall, and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and white hair. Begay also has a tattoo on her left shoulder...
Comments / 0