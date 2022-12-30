Finding a place to live in a ski town like Durango is always tough. But it’s especially difficult when you’re a broke college student. That’s a problem Stella Zhu is trying to solve in southwestern Colorado, where she’s the first-ever “basic needs coordinator” for Fort Lewis College. Since starting the job last year, she’s helped the school create a “rapid rehousing” program that has helped dozens of students avoid homelessness.

