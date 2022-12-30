ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers

By Zanesville Times Recorder
 4 days ago
2047 Double S Joint Investments LLC to 821 Investments LLC, 143 Hamline Ave., Zanesville, $95,000

2048 Malinda Newman to MF Peterson Enterprises LLC, Part Lot 2-3, Muson's Subdivision, Luck Avenue, Zanesville, $3,600

2049 Daniel Shirer to RGD Rental Investments LLC, 3402 Southward Circle, Zanesville, $165,000

2050 Joseph Caw to Penny Burford, 1365 Millers Lane, Zanesville, $70,000

2051 Mary Sands to Retail Enterprises Ltd., 44.68 acres, Boggs Road, Zanesville, $157,000

2052 Rodney and Janee Mahon to John and Belinda Mahon, 3.0 acres, Fattler Ridge Road, Philo, $12,000

Dec. 13

2053 Brandon Harris to Troy Erwin, 8367 Old River Road, Philo, $75,000

2054 Penny Burford to Kevin Harris and Brenda Bitzer, 1365 Millers Lane, Zanesville, $115,000

2055 Troy Mitchell to UMB Bank National Association, 9655 Hickory St., Blue Rock, $30,000

2056 Clermont Jr. and Barbara Bowers to Michele and Joshua Frick, 6285 Brentcrest Drive, Nashport, $265,000

2057 Ampler Development to 2B Investments LLC, 4935 East Pike, Zanesville, $1,750,000

2058 Dale and Janet Edwards to Patricia Hammer, 5369 W. Sheffield Circle, Zanesville, $330,000

2059 G&G Land Holdings LLC to Brice Butler, 10125 Spencer Road, Frazeysburg, $45,500

2060 Jeremy and Amy Mendenhall to Donald Jr. and Karen Sheppard, 1524 Central Ave., Zanesville, $50,000

2061 Arnold and Elizabeth Greene to Team Capital LLC, 1625 Dearborn St., Zanesville, $87,000

2062 Kevin and Paula Coveney to Luke and Amanda Lawrence, 2045 Harvest Hills Road, Zanesville, $445,000

Dec. 14

2063 James Staker to Shane and Dedra Parsons, 17.683 and 5.556 acre splits, Mast Road, Duncan Falls, $81,801.50

2064 KNG Investments LLC to Derron and Don's Properties LLC, 526 Thurman St., Zanesville, $60,000

2065 Sarah Sarbaugh to Jensen Stillwell and Deannah King, 3169 Wayne Ridge Road, Zanesville, $82,999

2066 Julianne Gilreath to Evelyn Wilson and Eric Cable, 1317 Ridge Ave., Zanesville, $12,000

2067 Wesley and Jacqueline Wilson to Casey Hazen and Danielle Hargraves, 0.068 acre split, Remington Ridge Drive, Zanesville, $800

Dec. 15

2068 Melanie Jackson to Adam and Christina Kendall, 9530 West Pike, Hopewell, $155,000

2069 Stephen Casey to Angela McHenry, 7050 Fulton St., Roseville, $70,400

Dec. 16

2070 Susan Russell to Moses and Christina Weaver, 4920 Rider Road, Roseville, $110,000

2071 James Staker to Lance Guthrie, 7.582 Remainder, Dietz Lane, Zanesville, $51,708.80

2072 James Staker to Ryan and Megan Wisecarver, 2.205 acres and 21.992 acre split, Mast Road, Zanesville, $196,962.27

2073 Dylan Futrell to Kimberly and James Fraunfelter III, 156 James St., Roseville, $81,000

2074 Scott and Carrie Bunting to Bentley Sinclair Properties LLC, 2401 Dresden Road, Zanesville, $125,000

2075 Jean Arbaugh to Haylee Mitchell, 750 N. Dietz Road, Zanesville, $375,000

2076 Peter Jones to A&E's 180 Property Management LLC, 7350 Cutler Lake Road, Blue Rock, $34,000

2077 Aaron Maple to Seth Dobbins, 2284 Chandlersville Road, Zanesville, $165,000

2078 Mark Watson and Michael Bryan to Joanne Jenkins, 475 North Samuel Drive, Zanesville, $397,000

2079 Samantha Smith to Robert Grant Jr., 33 Kensington Ave., Zanesville, $60,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Dec. 12

E1489 Steven and Christine Gray to Steven Gray and Christine Gray, 5140 Glenwood Drive, Nashport

E1490 Kenneth and Kermit McKenzie to Dana and Jenna Lavy, 0.982 acre split, Flint Ridge Road, Hopewell

E1491 Dana and Jenna Lavy to Kenneth and Kermit McKenzie, 0.705 acre split, Flint Ridge Road, Hopewell

E1492 John Mathews Jr. to Deborah and Eric Mathews, 358 Mel Kay Way, Zanesville

E1493 Kelly White to Starla Thomas, 1147 Greenwood Ave., Zanesville

E1495 Randall Labaki to 1604 Maysville LLC, 1604 Maysville Ave., Zanesville

Dec. 13

E1496 Gerald Appleman Jr. to Gerald and Joyce Appleman, 4585 Tranquility Lane, Zanesville

E1497 Sue Schellin to Sue Schellin, 5035 Brentwood Park, Nashport

Dec. 14

E1498 Leslie and Susan Walter to Leslieand Susan Walter, 145 Meadowhaven Drive, Zanesville

E1499 Delbert Meddings Jr. to Betty Meddings, 12865 Second Ave., Trinway

E1500 Vickie Walsh to Vickie and Carlos Phillips, 259 Oakland Ave., Zanesville

E1501 Kay, Lee and David L. Roach to Kay, Lee, and David Roach, 136 Glessner Ave., Zanesville

E1502 Andrew Cox to Andrew Cox, 3715 Meadowbrook Drive, Zanesville

E1503 Andrew Cox to Andrew and Diane Cox, 3715 Meadowbrook Drive, Zanesville

E1504 Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation Inc. to Andy Tabler, 1423 Mitchell St., Zanesville

E1505 Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation Inc. to CP's Rental Services LLC, 376 Mead St., Zanesville

Dec. 16

E1506 Twelve Oaks LLC to Sarel Offinger, 1270 Marwood Drive, Zanesville

E1507 Brian Tom to Melissa Tom, 3740 Tom Lane, Chandlersville

E1508 Tamara Mercier to Wayne Mercier, 980 Sunflower Road, New Concord

E1509 Sharon Glaub to Michelle, Russell and Scott Glaub, 820 Grieves Lane, Zanesville

E1510 Judy Lind to David Lind, 5560 Creamery Road, Nashport

E1511 Robert Sees Jr. to Sandra Sees, 122 Clay St., Frazeysburg

E1512 Barbara Mitchell to Christine Sode and Leslie Mitchell, 752 Larzelere Ave., Zanesville

Times Recorder

Times Recorder

