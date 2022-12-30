Read full article on original website
Three months after Ian, blue roofs are still everywhere in ‘Tarp City’
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Karen Moore remembers the first storm after Hurricane Ian. It was before the roof was covered with a blue tarp at her southeast Cape Coral home. “I heard drip, drip, and I was running around the house with the pots and buckets,” she recalled.
Crews rescue cat, two birds from Fort Myers garage fire
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A cat and two birds were rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out Tuesday morning inside the garage of a Fort Myers home. Crews successfully extinguished the flames, and luckily no one was injured, according to South Trail Fire & Rescue District. The cause...
New eaglets to hatch soon for beloved Florida eagles
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two new members of the famous Southwest Florida eagle family are on their way!. The beloved bird couple, Harriet and M15, are getting ready to welcome two eaglets any day now with a "hatch watch" now in progress. Harriet laid "Egg 1" on Nov. 29...
Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home
An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
5 of the Best Fort Myers Kayak Tours
Get out onto the water in a kayak from Fort Myers to experience the region’s abundant wildlife on these top tours. Fort Myers is surrounded by stunning, watery wildernesses including swamps, creeks, the broader Caloosahatchee River’s estuary, which feeds into the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore islands offering a network of sheltered waterways. Each of these spaces offers a unique way to experience Florida’s wild southwest, and these five kayak excursions departing from Fort Myers, plus some of its neighboring cities, are an unbeatable way to get up close and personal with the great outdoors.
Harriet, M15 - the famous eagles of southwest Florida - are expecting 2 eaglets following Hurricane Ian
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hatch watch is underway for a well-known eagle named Harriet. "We should see a pip or a crack in the egg here in the next 24 hours," said Ginnie Pritchett McSpadden, the co-founder of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam with Dick Pritchett Real Estate, which has been providing the live look from North Ft. Myers since 2012.
Englewood father dies after being exposed to toxic mold from Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A family is mourning the loss of 26-year-old Christian Childers. Childers died on Monday, leaving behind his fiancé and two boys. Flooding from Hurricane Ian led to mold inside their Englewood home. Childers' fiancé explained that he has asthma and after he was exposed to the mold, it lead to serious health conditions.
Venice residents express concern over Hurricane Ian debris removal
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents living off of Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice are expressing concern over Hurricane Ian debris that is still covering the streets. Residents said the piles line both sides of the street and the biggest concern is the safety of residents in the area. Residents in...
Diesel fuel spills in Naples condo parking lot on Gulf Shore Boulevard North
NAPLES, Fla. — Approximately 40-50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a generator in the parking lot Sunday of the Naples Continental Club condominiums. Crews were called to the condo located at 3443 Gulf Shore Blvd North around 2:14 p.m. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was contacted, but...
Hurricane Ian memorial wall removed from Centennial Park
FORT MYERS, Fla. — After three months, the City of Fort Myers removed the Hurricane Ian memorial wall located at Centennial Park. The decision comes after city officials decided to make the memorial more permanent by placing photographs and pieces of it on canvases throughout city buildings. The hardest part was determining when to remove the park piece.
Venice wildlife center taking in recycled Christmas trees for rescued animals
VENICE, Fla. - As you begin to take down your Christmas decorations, don't be too quick to place your tree out for the trash. The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida is putting live Christmas trees to good use. Oftentimes, you have to get up close to find a screech owl...
Charlotte County derelict vessels to go up on auction block
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of damaged boats are piling up in a makeshift salvage yard in Charlotte County. They were damaged during Hurricane Ian and are now being auctioned to the public. If you’ve ever thought about sailing your own yacht, you may be able to do it...
Man steals tires from car parked outside Fort Myers store
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are looking for a man who stole tires from a car parked behind a Publix. The victim’s car was parked at 5997 South Point Boulevard in Fort Myers on December 26, 2022, at around 6:40 p.m. A man was pictured exiting a van...
Crash closes lanes of southbound I-75 in Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has closed some southbound lanes of I-75 in Manatee County, between U.S. 301 and State Road 64. Expect delays in the area. Avoid the area if possible.
Two women dead after slamming into tree in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two women are dead after slamming into a tree Sunday night on US-41 in Collier County. The driver of the Ford Mustang, a 20-year-old woman from Naples, was driving west on US-41, approaching Tobago Boulevard around 11:59 p.m. She traveled off the road, entered a...
2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of a car on Lockwood Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan was northbound on Lockwood Ridge Road in the left lane, approaching the intersection of 57th Avenue East at about 9:10 a.m.
Cape Coral motorcyclist dies after crashing into pickup truck
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist from Cape Coral died Sunday after he crashed into the back of a pickup truck early Thursday morning, December 29. The 56-year-old man was driving south, in the left lane of US 41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard. The pickup driver, a 25-year-old...
