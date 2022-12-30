Read full article on original website
Pokémon GO Friend List Size Limit
Pokemon GO Friend List size limit is currently capped at 400 players.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift Codes January 2023
With January ready to kick off, Pokémon players will be on the hunt for new Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokemon GO Holiday Cup Ultra League Edition: Meta Pokemon Guide
Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup will feature festive activities and two different leagues. With a combat power limit and a Pokemon type restriction, here's everything you need to know about choosing the best Pokemon for the Holiday Cup's Ultra League.
PlayStation Plus January 2023 Free Games Revealed
Sony have revealed the first set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for 2023. Here's what January has to offer.
Is Starfield Releasing in January 2023?
Bethesda's newest RPG Starfield is one of this year's most anticipated games, but its release date is still a bit vague.
Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Path: Best to Choose
Information about which of the three paths in the Pokemon GO timed research task Winter Wishes is the best.
Apex Legends Lunar New Year Skins Leak 2023
Apex Legends Lunar New Year Skins leak for 2023 including Wattson and the R-99.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Reportedly Last Nintendo Switch Major Release
After The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, could Nintendo be looking ahead to new hardware?
Prime Gaming 2022 PC Game Holiday Offers Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Prime Gaming 2022 holiday lineup of offers.
Xbox Games with Gold Announced for January 2023
With January just around the corner, Microsoft has revealed the free games on offer as part of Games with Gold for January 2023.
January 2023 Video Game Release Dates Listed
Here is a full list of all of the games expected to release in January 2023.
Is There a Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo?
Resident Evil 4 Remake demo information including release date, details, platforms and more.
Fall Guys Splatter Bundle Returns: How to Claim Free Items
Fall Guys Splatter Bundle is back and ready to be claimed for free. Here's how to get your hands on it.
