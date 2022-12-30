ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLOX

Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

$60M infrastructure grant awarded to widen I-10

Senator Roger Wicker announced a $60 million grant awarded for infrastructure between Long Beach and Diamondhead. The fund is reserved for widening I-10 from four to six lanes starting west of Diamondhead to east of County Farm Road in Harrison County. The project is expected to remove major bottle-necking, reduce...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County hosts 5th annual Christmas Cardboard Recycling event

Harrison County Utility Authority hosted their fifth annual Christmas Cardboard Recycling Event on Saturday. The event took place at five different locations across Harrison County to keep clutter and trash off the streets. Once the cardboard makes its way to the recycling facility, it undergoes a process that eventually allows...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Remembering John Crow, Pascagoula EMT killed in accident on I-10

A paramedic from Jackson County was killed in a weekend accident in Louisiana. Thirty-six-year-old John Crow was from Pascagoula and worked for Acadian Ambulance Mississippi. According to Acadian, Crow was driving the ambulance that was involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-10 in St. Tammany Parish just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport business offering healthy meal prep options

If one of your goals in 2023 is to eat healthier foods, but you don’t have time to shop or cook for yourself, meal prepping may be the solution for you!. Eat Right Meal Prep is the only meal prep company in the state with nutritional approval by two hospitals.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi High School teachers preparing for new semester

A new year means a new semester for students heading back to school, but a special group of people have to make sure the school is ready for them. Biloxi High School teachers reported back to school for a teacher work day. The work day is designed for teachers to...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

New Year’s celebrations leave empty shelves at local liquor stores

Due to New Year’s weekend, some liquor stores are experiencing a wipe out from their shelves. Southern Spirits Wine and Liquor in Long Beach has been open for six years and during every holiday the store experiences an increase in sales, but New Year’s seems to be one of the main holidays that leaves their store empty.
LONG BEACH, MS
WAPT

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Mississippi. Mississippi Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, but missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. A normal schedule will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Vancleave store sells $1M MegaMillions ticket

While no one won the big MegaMillions jackpot last night, a store in Vancleave sold a ticket that netted the player a cool $1 million. 1st Place Inc. sold a MegaMillions ticket that matched all five of the numbers drawn Tuesday night, but not the MegaMillions number. That ticket is...
VANCLEAVE, MS

