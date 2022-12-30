ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon announces birth of 12th child

Nick Cannon has announced the birth of his 12th child. The TV presenter and Alyssa Scott, who Cannon previously had a child with, broke the news today (29 December). The couple revealed that their newborn baby daughter Halo entered the world on 14 December. Scott said: "I will remember the...
Show creator says Wednesday and Enid's relationship could become romantic

The creators of Netflix's Wednesday have responded to speculation over whether Wednesday and Enid may become more than just friends. Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton took Netflix so by storm that it's on track to becoming the most watched English-language series in the streaming platform's history. From lead actor Jenna...
Prince Harry gives ‘revealing’ interview ahead of book launch

Prince Harry is set to give another ‘revealing’ interview ahead of launch of his new book. The Duke of Sussex will sit down with CBS News' 60 Minutes host Anderson Cooper later this week to promote his 416-page memoir Spare. Check the trailer out below:. Although we see...
Netflix fans fume as 1899 cancelled after one season

If you've been anywhere near Netflix since November 2022, chances are that you've at the very least had your interest piqued by 1899. It's a mind-boggling science fiction TV series that truly has to be seen to be believed, but despite being released to rave reviews, it has emerged that it's unfortunately being cancelled after just one season.
NEW YORK STATE
Spice Girls 'embarrassed' as unreleased X-rated song surfaced on the internet

The Spice Girls are said to be embarrassed after one of their unreleased tracks was reportedly leaked to the internet for all to hear. The iconic girl band were dropping new tracks left, right and centre throughout the late 90s and early 2000s, so of course fans were none the wiser when one of their songs got cut from the release schedule.
All the vintage baby names making a comeback in 2023

It seems that many of the 'old-school' baby names are making a comeback in 2023. Before you get excited - Karen is not one of them. If we take 'Gloria' - for example - you may think that would be the moniker of a grandmother with six children. But perhaps,...
Stacey Solomon shocks fans with due date announcement

Stacey Solomon has left fans shocked after announcing her baby is due 'much sooner than we thought'. The 33-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Wednesday (28 December) to share the exciting announcement that she was expecting her fifth child. Making the initial announcement, the TV personality posted a video...
Molly Mae confirms her baby’s due date in new YouTube video

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed when her and Tommy Fury’s baby is due, and it’s very soon!. The former Love Island star, 23, announced she and Tommy, also 23, were expecting their baby back in September in a sweet Instagram post and in October the couple revealed they were expecting a little girl - and she's now shared when her daughter is due. Check it out:
