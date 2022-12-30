College Football Bowl Games on December 30 - Orange Bowl, Gator Bowl and more | How to Watch, Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."

