College Football Bowl Games on December 30 - Orange Bowl, Gator Bowl and more | How to Watch, Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction

Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
College Football Player Killed In Tragic Accident On Friday
The BYU football team announced tragic news this Saturday morning. BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has died. He was killed in a tragic construction accident in Hawaii that left three others injured. "On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with ...
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines made uncharacteristic mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB J.J. McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Football World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired
Texas fell to Washington in the Alamo Bowl earlier this week, losing 27-20. During the game, a shot of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went viral on social media. While Sarkisian has recruited well - No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning is coming in next season - the results on the field have not been there for the Longhorns.
Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs
The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
Here's The Most-Watched College Football Bowl Game So Far
The numbers are in for college football's bowl games heading into the New Year's Six and it looks like Thursday night's game drew the biggest audience. Per SportsMediaWatch.com, the Cheez-It Bowl battle between traditional powers Oklahoma and Florida State drew a 5.4 million viewer audience, a good bit more than last year's matchup between Clemson and Iowa State in the same window.
Chris Fowler Criticized For What He Said About Ohio State Running Back
ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler is taking some heat for a comment he made about Ohio State running back Miyan Williams. Williams, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, is certainly a powerful running back. However, Fowler might have gone a little too far in describing the Buckeyes tailback.
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season
The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
Nick Saban and the SEC have scared college football fans into thinking a 12-team playoff is bad
Yes, a 12-team College Football Playoff has its flaws. Yes, there will be years when the outcome is frustrating. Yes, there will probably be a season in which Alabama goes 10-2, finishes third in the SEC, and yet gets into the playoff and wins three games to take home the title. It will be annoying. However, we can’t live in complete fear of Nick Saban and the SEC. They have scared a lot of college football fans into thinking a 12-team playoff is bad for the sport.
Football World Furious With ESPN's Broadcast Tonight
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are playing a thrilling contest in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, there have been nearly as many commercials as game plays on Saturday night. Going to commercial has caused us to miss a couple of key moments in...
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Sugar Bowl Mistake
This year's Sugar Bowl trophy ceremony featured an embarrassing mistake. After Alabama notched a 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats, the team was awarded the Sugar Bowl trophy in a postgame ceremony. The presenter made a significant blunder when announcing Nick Saban's squad as this year's bowl game winner.
BYU freshman OL Sione Veikoso dies at 22 after retaining wall collapses in his native Hawaii
BYU redshirt freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso died on Friday after a retaining wall in a construction project collapsed in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, the school announced. Veikoso, a transfer from Arizona State, was 22 years old. "We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one...
College football world reacts to insane Bryce Young pass
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is having himself a day in the All-State Sugar Bowl. The quarterback who got off to a slow start to begin the game then caught fire for the Crimson Tide. Young has thrown for 321 yards and five touchdown passes but one of his touchdown passes has fans across the country Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane Bryce Young pass appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Transfer Max Ponce commits to Tennessee
Lander University transfer Max Ponce has committed to Tennessee rugby. The 5-foot-10, 230-pound scrum-half is from Franklin High School in Franklin, Tennessee. Tennessee won its third consecutive SCRC championship in 2022, defeating South Carolina, 27-22, on Nov. 12. The 2022 campaign was the first for Tennessee under head coach Scott...
Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia
The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the ...
Look: Charles Woodson Pays Off His Fiesta Bowl Bet
Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU. Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.
Look: College Football Fans Furious With Fiesta Bowl Playing Surface
The Fiesta Bowl's field conditions have been a problem for years now. Unfortunately, it's no different today in the College Football Playoff. Michigan and TCU players are slipping all over the place during today's first semi-final game. The field conditions are getting crushed on social ...
