‘Scared the hell out of me’: Well-known Staten Island lawyer ID’d by facial recognition, booted from Radio City

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York CityWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
Mocking ‘gun-free’ Times Square signs, Borelli introduces anti-crime bill to knock ‘ridiculous’ law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli (R-South Shore) is introducing a bill that mocks a law recently passed that designated areas of Times Square as “gun-free zones.”. “We took the bill that passed back in August that set up gun-free zones in Times Square by...
In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too
New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
police1.com
Times Square ball drop is NYC rookie cops’ first assignment
NEW YORK — Nearly 500 rookie cops graduated from the Police Academy on Friday and were given their first assignment: New Year’s Eve security as the ball drops in Times Square. “You are now the protectors who will make a difference,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said as 477...
Want to get fit in 2023? Here are 5 new Staten Island gyms and wellness concepts worth checking out.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’ve gained a few holiday pounds, or have simply just resolved to maintain a healthier existence in 2023, there are plenty of big box fitness brands in the borough offering New Year’s memberships and specials to get you in the door. But don’t forget about the boutique concepts that are also a major part of the Staten Island fitness scene. Here’s a look at five health and wellness centers that launched here this past year:
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023
Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
Don't Miss This in NYC: A look at Arthur Avenue Retail Market, a Chinese and Peruvian fusion restaurant and more
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
thesciencesurvey.com
The End of the Line – Say Goodbye to New York City’s Iconic Yellow MetroCards
Rushing down the avenue past slow walkers, one hears the honking of cars and sees the city lights fade in the background. The smell of the subway is prominent, getting stronger as the station gets closer. Your adrenaline is high; the train is arriving in a minute. There is a...
Staten Island snubbed on list of best pizzas
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Well, this just ain’t gonna cut it. Big 7 Travel, a website for curated travel recommendations, recently ranked the 50 best pizzas in the world — and Staten Island is conspicuously absent. In fact, the only New York City pizzeria to make the...
Bloody New York City New Year's Eve 'gang related' stabbing in Times Square sends man to hospital
An altercation between two men in Times Square on Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital with stab wounds while the suspect fled the scene on foot.
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still Missing
Patrick Kennedy Alford Jr.Photo byThe Charley Project. On December 26, 2009, Jennifer Rodriquez lost custody of her three children after she was arrested on theft charges and admission of drug use, reports the NY Daily News.
qcnews.com
NC man becomes first 2023 Powerball Millionaire in Times Square New Year’s drawing
SPINDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man rang in 2023 on a high note. Gary Krigbaum, of Spindale, won $1 million, becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. CBS 17 shared his story weeks before the big win. The big win happened when his name was chosen...
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
jerseydigs.com
Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion
A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 31, 2022: Joseph Califano, business owner, vice president of Multiple Sclerosis Society, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joseph Califano, 85, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Born in Brooklyn, Joseph moved to the New Springville area with his young family in 1969. He resided there with his late wife, Stella, ever since. Joseph graduated from the New York School of Printers in Manhattan. From there he became the proprietor of The Industrial Printers in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn until retiring in 1996 after 37 years. Joseph also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964, having been stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. There he attained the rank of specialist fourth class. He was also the vice president/treasurer of the Staten Island Multiple Sclerosis Society. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Starting next weekend, Staten Islanders will pay more to drive to New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Only another week until driving to and from New Jersey gets more expensive for Staten Islanders. Starting Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will increase the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
Thousands take chilly dip at annual Polar Bear plunge in Coney Island, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Thousands of people braved Sunday’s 50-degree weather to take a chilly dip in the waters off Coney Island, Brooklyn, as part of the Polar Bear Club’s annual New Year’s Day plunge, according to ABC 7. Founded in 1903, the club is the oldest...
speedonthewater.com
Sean Ryan Civitano: March 11, 1990—December 30, 2022
Headed to the Atlantic Ocean through New Jersey’s notorious Holgate Inlet on a fine morning in a 33-foot Donzi sportboat in late-June 2009, I had a moment of perfect clarity and mild terror. “You have to be out of you mind,” I muttered to myself as we climbed one...
Staten Island’s very best of 2022: Your favorite restaurants, businesses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They’re the bonafide best. With the help of our readers, the Advance/SILive.com set out to find some of the borough’s favorite businesses, restaurants and more this year as part of our Best of Staten Island series. Over the course of eight months, we...
