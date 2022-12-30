The Maine Warden Service has issued a warning about ice thickness after a man drowned in Smithfield when his utility terrain vehicle fell into North Pond. Jeremiah Meader, 42, of Smithfield died early Sunday morning when he and three others were crossing North Pond at around 1:00. Meader's wife was one of the four in the UTV when it broke through the ice as they were returning home from visiting friends. The other three passengers were able to get out of the vehicle, but Meader was unable to get out before it became submerged.

