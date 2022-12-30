Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne InnRachel PerkinsDedham, ME
A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest CityRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Man charged with OUI after rollover in Hope
HOPE, Maine (WABI) - A Hope man has been charged with operating under the influence after a passenger was hospitalized when his pickup truck rolled over in Hope Monday morning. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says area departments responded to the Camden Road just before 11 a.m. to free two...
Search of car in Skowhegan executed as part of ongoing investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Skowhegan police said Sunday they recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm, and illicit drugs following a search of a car overnight as part of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident Thursday night, during which five individuals in ski masks reportedly evaded police. Skowhegan...
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
Brewer man accused of assaulting clerk at Circle K
PORTLAND, Maine — A Brewer man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street. Police were called to the store shortly after 10 p.m. and were told a man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, but when his card did not work, he reportedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Brewer Police Department.
Maine Man Died When His UTV Broke Through the Ice in Smithfield
The Maine Warden Service has issued a warning about ice thickness after a man drowned in Smithfield when his utility terrain vehicle fell into North Pond. Jeremiah Meader, 42, of Smithfield died early Sunday morning when he and three others were crossing North Pond at around 1:00. Meader's wife was one of the four in the UTV when it broke through the ice as they were returning home from visiting friends. The other three passengers were able to get out of the vehicle, but Meader was unable to get out before it became submerged.
Skowhegan police arrest 5, seize guns, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Skowhegan police on Friday charged five people from Maine and Massachusetts in connection with a traffic stop that allegedly yielded cash, guns, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl. Skowhegan police, Somerset County sheriff's deputies, and Maine State Police first responded at about 10 p.m. Thursday for...
WMTW
Maine's first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February
The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It is unclear when opening...
wabi.tv
Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
wabi.tv
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Eddington
EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested after a four-hour long standoff Thursday in Eddington. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order to 47-year-old Thadius Wind. At the time of the incident, Wind was on probation in relation to past...
All aboard! Mainers reflect on 21 years of Downeaster service
PORTLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster is now 21 years old and has carried more than 8.4 million riders since its inception. In 2022, the train carried 467,000 passengers, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. “Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93%...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
foxbangor.com
Carmel fire destroys garage and vehicles
CARMEL — A homeowner in Carmel lost their garage and two vehicles in a fire on Friday. Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw says the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday night for a garage fire at 42 Kings Lane in Carmel that also involved a vehicle. Fire officials...
A Brewer Man is Accused of Attacking a Convenience Store Clerk
A Brewer man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a clerk at the local Circle K. Brewer Police were called to the Circle K convenience store and gas station on North Main Street just after 10:00 Monday night for a report of an assault. Officers responded and learned that a man had entered the store with another person and tried to buy something. Witnesses said the man became frustrated when his card wouldn't work so he went behind the counter and allegedly assaulted the clerk, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The clerk's identity has not been released.
wabi.tv
Brewer man facing charges after assaulting gas station clerk
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a clerk at a gas station Monday night. Joel Williams, 24, was arrested for assault, violation of release conditions, and an active arrest warrant. Brewer Police say they were called to the Circle K on...
wabi.tv
New trail, snowshoe lodge opens in Maine’s Katahdin Region
PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - The new year is bringing a fresh start, not just for Mainers but for our land as well. As of last Friday, there’s a new trail officially open to visitors in the northern portion of our state. Seboeis Riverside Trail is located 15 miles northwest...
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man
Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
foxbangor.com
Structure fire in Medford burns down local business
MEDFORD — A structure fire destroyed a Medford business on the morning of Friday, December 30th, leaving the owners and the town in a state of shock. The Milo Fire Department says they received a call to respond to a fire at De Witt Machine and Fabrication in Medford at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
foxbangor.com
Slur Spray Painted On Elementary School
WATERVILLE — A community is in shock after a racial slur was left on the walls of one of their schools. Reports say that a racial slur was spray painted on one of the exterior walls of the Albert S. Hall school, an elementary school in Waterville that educates grades four and five.
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0