Pennsylvania State

Mild temps, wet weather to wrap up the year

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Mild temperatures stay around through the day, which is a big difference from last Friday. Highs will reach near 60 degrees across western Pennsylvania.

A quick spotty shower is possible through the day, but a better chance of rain comes tomorrow. The year wraps up on a soggy note. Saturday will have rain for most of the day, including during the evening, but most of the rain will be east of the area at midnight, just in time for the New Year.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on timing and impacts.

Make sure to download our WPXI Weather app to stay aware of changing conditions.

