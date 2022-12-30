Read full article on original website
NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapses during game vs. Bengals, is in critical condition, NFL says; game postponed indefinitely
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals, and the contest was postponed indefinitely by the NFL at approximately 10 p.m. EST. The Bills tweeted out an update from...
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals DE Sam Hubbard inactive for Monday Night Football against Bills
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is inactive for the second-straight game as he recovers from a calf injury. Hubbard originally injured the calf in Tampa Bay, and was inactive for last week’s game on Christmas Eve against the Patriots. Coach Zac Taylor said that Hubbard would be a game-time decision for Monday.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offense woke up during the second half of Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Commanders. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play....
LeBron James fired up by Deshaun Watson’s strong second half: What they’re saying after Browns beat Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson and the Browns rallied from a poor first half to knock off the Commanders, 24-10, on Sunday in Washington. Watson had three touchdown passes, all in the second half, including two to Amari Cooper. It’s Watson’s first multi-touchdown game with the Browns.
Tee Higgins shows support for Damar Hamlin on Twitter following Hamlin’s medical emergency
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals WR Tee Higgins has broken his silence following his scary collision with Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin. Higgins took to Twitter to show his love and support for Hamlin, saying “I’m for you that you pull through bro” just several minutes after midnight on Tuesday morning.
Damar Hamlin’s marketing rep and agent provide update on Hamlin’s condition
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Close confidants to Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin has provided an update on Hamlin’s condition after he collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals. Jordon Rooney, the CEO of sports marketing agency Jaster Athletes, who is Hamlin’s marketing representative and...
Watch Deshaun Watson find Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has his first two-touchdown game as a member of the Browns. His second touchdown pass of Sunday’s game at Washington in the third quarter came when he found Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 13-yard touchdown. Watson, who converted two third downs on the drive...
Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. Sunday; Status of Denzel Ward and Jack Conklin uncertain because of injuries: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cornerback Denzel Ward and right tackle Jack Conklin both left Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Commanders with injuries, and the status for both is uncertain for Sunday’s Browns game in Pittsburgh, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday in a Zoom call with reporters. Ward left...
Bengals vs. Bills suspended after Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Monday night’s Bengals vs. Bills game was suspended after a horrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL made the call to suspend the contest at approximately 10 p.m. ET. The teams proceeded to leave the stadium. No decision was announced on a day when the game would be resumed.
Niagara Falls To Feature 'Illuminated' Tribute to Bills DB Damar Hamlin
Niagara Falls will don the Buffalo Bills' primary shade in honor of Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition following Monday night's incident.
How Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense stayed sturdy during Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Commanders. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
Damar Hamlin receives outpouring of support on social media after being hospitalized after collapse
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a horrifying and shocking injury Monday night during a game against the Bengals, and the social media reaction for him was immediate from all walks of the sporting world. Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins just before 9...
