Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wccsradio.com
IUP ATHLETICS ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS FOR UPCOMING BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADERS
With the undefeated IUP basketball programs returning home for the first time during the 2023 calendar year, the department of athletics has announced several promotions for the doubleheaders on Wednesday, January 4 and Saturday, January 7 at the KCAC. The 11-0 IUP men’s basketball team, under the direction of head...
wccsradio.com
MORE POSTSEASON HONORS FOR IUP’S DUANE BROWN
D2Football.com has released its 2022 “Elite 100” football team, and IUP wide receiver Duane Brown is on the second team. Shepherd placed four players in the 100, East Stroudsburg two, and Slippery Rock one. https://www.d2football.com/2022-d2footballcom-elite-100/
wccsradio.com
HELEN (KNUPP) NOEL, 103
Helen Virginia (Smith) Knupp Noel, 103, of Hollidaysburg and formerly of Indiana, PA died December 30, 2022 at the Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg. Born August 27, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Everett and Almeda (Smith) Smith. Virginia graduated from Indiana High School in 1937 and worked in...
wccsradio.com
TERRY W. STIFFLER, 70
Terry W. Stiffler, 70, of Penn Run, PA died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, PA. The son of Alvin C. and Ellen “Jane” (Dishong) Stiffler, he was born on June 22, 1952 in Spangler, PA. Terry was a Marion Center High School graduate of 1970. He attended courses in Criminology at IUP.
wccsradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues since December....
wccsradio.com
TONY SOTTILE TO RUN FOR DISTRICT JUDGE
An Indiana attorney has announced he is running for magisterial district judge. Indiana attorney Tony Sottile announced that he is running for the district magistrate’s seat for Indiana Borough and portions of White Township. He is looking to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of district Judge Guy Haberl.
wccsradio.com
THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
wccsradio.com
TROOP A, INDIANA NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY ENFORCEMENT PERIOD RESULTS
Members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit arrested thirteen motorists suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or combination of alcohol and drugs over the three-day New Year’s holiday enforcement period. Troopers also made 16 self-initiated criminal arrests. The following is a summary of crash and...
wccsradio.com
A QUIET NEW YEAR’S EVE FOR EMERGENCY RESPONDERS
It was a relatively quiet New Year’s Eve, rather like a typical Saturday night at Indiana County’s 911 center. Among the calls was a landing zone setup for Saltsburg and Tunnelton firefighters assisting an ambulance crew along Marshall Road in Conemaugh Township just after 9 PM, and Black Lick and Blairsville firefighters were called for a dumpster fire along Bridge Street at 12:54 this morning.
wccsradio.com
SPECIAL MASS SCHEDULED TODAY FOR POPE BENEDICT XVI IN GREENSBURG
While mourners are paying tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg will hold a special memorial Mass today. According to an announcement from the diocese, Bishop Larry Kulick is asking the faithful to join him for a Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. Kulick called Benedict “a consonant theologian and one of the great intellectual lights of the post-conciliar Church.” He added that Benedict faced a lot of modern-day challenges and “proved himself to be a gentle shepherd.”
wccsradio.com
MEALS ON WHEELS TO END IN LATE FEBRUARY
A popular meal delivery program for Indiana’s residents has announced that they will end meal service next month. In an announcement made to its clients, Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program will end meal service following deliveries on Friday February 24th. Organizers have cited the rising cost of food and packaging materials as a reason for closing down, as they are no longer able to provide the same quality of meals as a reasonable cost.
wccsradio.com
CALM DAY ON NEW YEAR’S DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
After a relatively quiet New Year’s Eve, it was even calmer on New Year’s Day for Indiana counties first responders. Only two calls were reported by Indiana County 911 on Sunday. The first was at 12:54 a.m., as the Black lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for a dumpster fire. The dumpster was located at the Independent Baptist Church. Black Lick fire officials were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
wccsradio.com
FATAL SHOOTING ON ROUTE 22 IN NOVEMBER JUSTIFIED
The district attorney for Westmoreland County determined that the shooting of a suspect by police in New Alexandria in November was justified. Reports say 35 year old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown was shot around 3:00 in the afternoon on November 3rd on Route 22 at the intersection with Rushwood Road. That came after he led police on a chase that started in a suburb of Johnstown. Pretlor fled from police in Richland Township as they were in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest in connection with the domestic violence incident involving a gun. State Police and a Blairsville police officer assisted in the pursuit when it went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. After going 45 miles and sometimes reaching 100 mph, the chase came to an end when Pretlor tried to turn his car into the eastbound lanes and he was blocked by state troopers.
wccsradio.com
WANTED HOMER CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM TROOPERS
A Homer City man wanted out of Armstrong County was arrested after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in White Township late Friday morning. Drew Alexander Bittner, 19, was charged with two felony counts of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, misdemeanor counts of DUI (controlled substance), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 66 summary Vehicle Code violations.
wccsradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY
Today is the observance of New Year’s Day. There will be some closures in effect today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including Indiana County courts and PennDOT driver’s license centers. After being closed yesterday, all PA liquor stores are open today. Many banks will follow a holiday schedule today, so check with your bank to determine if you’re able to have teller service today.
Comments / 0