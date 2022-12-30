ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Advertiser

Louisiana officials escalate TikTok bans as concerns grow over China's influence

Louisiana's governor, chief elections officer and now its state education superintendent are joining a growing number of officials in other states banning the wildly popular TikTok app on government-issued devices because of fears its Chinese owner ByteDance could access and compromise data from users. On Monday morning Louisiana School Superintendent Cade Brumley emailed...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy