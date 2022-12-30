ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Nearly $4 Million Donated To Damar Hamlin’s Foundation After The Buffalo Bills Safety Suffered A Cardiac Arrest During Monday Night Football Game

A bright spot from a heartbreaking situation. It seems like pretty much the whole country watched in shock last night as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR for 9 minutes before being loaded into an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was reportedly intubated and in critical condition. According to the Bills, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest […] The post Nearly $4 Million Donated To Damar Hamlin’s Foundation After The Buffalo Bills Safety Suffered A Cardiac Arrest During Monday Night Football Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
