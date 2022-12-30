ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covering Katy

Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood

HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: Belong Kitchen and Brennan's Team Up on Jambalaya To-Go

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Eat Drink and Be Merry Menu at Southern Yankee Crafthouse. Montrose neighborhood favorite Southern Yankee Crafthouse, 1312 West Alabama, has crafted a special Eat Drink and Be Merry Menu, and for each item purchased from it, the crafthouse will donate $1 to Kids' Meals and its mission to end childhood hunger. The menu is available now through January 8 and features eats from wood-fired brie and Bomba’s chili to beef stroganoff and a red and green M&M skillet cookie.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles

HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

10 Fun things to do in Houston this week of January 2, 2023 include Gentle Yoga Flow and Sound Meditation, Evening Insects Songwriter Circle, and more!

Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of January 2, 2023, include Gentle Yoga Flow and Sound Meditation, Evening Insects Songwriter Circle, Winter Break | Art Activities for Families, Zumba at Evelyn’s Park, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Pop-up sober nightclub opening in Houston to ring in new year

HOUSTON — If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve sober, then Houston has a spot for you. Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It's a pop-up event at the Railway Heights Market where anyone could go to party and ring in the New Year, minus the alcoholic beverages.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights

HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop was issued due to thunderstorms in the area. It's expected to last until 4 p.m. You should check with your airline carrier for any delays...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Albums From Houston Artists in 2022

As we begin the new year, we take a look back at the Houstonians that put out some of the top albums of the year. Last year we released a series of lists highlighting up and coming artists, women, singers, and producers, but this year we are focused on just the albums. Most lists are just relegated to a top ten but there were several veterans and newcomers that dropped work that should be recognized. Whether they have been releasing music for years or are new to the scene So here, in no particular order, are the top 30 albums of 2022 out of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
getnews.info

Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston

As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
