Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
fox26houston.com
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
Katy brewer unable to find a buyer
CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The last day of business for Katy's Battlehops Brewing was Sunday, November 20, and its owners now say they've not been able to find a buyer.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Belong Kitchen and Brennan's Team Up on Jambalaya To-Go
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Eat Drink and Be Merry Menu at Southern Yankee Crafthouse. Montrose neighborhood favorite Southern Yankee Crafthouse, 1312 West Alabama, has crafted a special Eat Drink and Be Merry Menu, and for each item purchased from it, the crafthouse will donate $1 to Kids' Meals and its mission to end childhood hunger. The menu is available now through January 8 and features eats from wood-fired brie and Bomba’s chili to beef stroganoff and a red and green M&M skillet cookie.
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
Despite all the growth of restaurants in Houston, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene in 2022. See the reasons why 17 of them had to close.
fox26houston.com
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles
HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of January 6, 2023 include Photographic Storytelling, Evergreen Full Moon Hike, and more!
Our top picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of January 6 include the Photographic Storytelling | Open Studio, Evergreen Full Moon Hike, Adult Owl Prowl, Japan Junction: Oshogatsu 2023, and more!. There’s always a lot to do in Houston, especially on the weekends. And so, if you...
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99
KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - CarSquad is opening a vast pre-owned auto dealership on 15 acres at the northwest corner of the Katy Freeway at Highway 99. Customers can buy, sell or trade pre-owned vehicles online or on the lot with experts helping them identify suitable cars.
houstononthecheap.com
10 Fun things to do in Houston this week of January 2, 2023 include Gentle Yoga Flow and Sound Meditation, Evening Insects Songwriter Circle, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of January 2, 2023, include Gentle Yoga Flow and Sound Meditation, Evening Insects Songwriter Circle, Winter Break | Art Activities for Families, Zumba at Evelyn’s Park, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes...
Bourbon lovers form line outside Spec's in Midtown for special release of marked down bottles
Why not ring in the new year with a nice glass of bourbon? You can get what Spec's is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price in its special bourbon release.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: January 2 to January 8, 2023
Kick off the new year with the whole family at the best kid-friendly things to do from Monday, January 2 to Sunday, January 8, 2023. This week, teach the kids about the King of rock ‘n’ roll, catch an ice skating show, see the last of the holiday lights, and more.
RECAP: 10 Tomball, Magnolia restaurants featured in 2022
Named "carnegies" after Carnegie Hall, the hot or cold sandwiches at Tony's Italian Delicatessen include options, such as a meatball sub, a ham melt and a turkey sub. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Restaurants continued to grow this year in Tomball and Magnolia. Here are the 10 restaurants featured in the...
Pop-up sober nightclub opening in Houston to ring in new year
HOUSTON — If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve sober, then Houston has a spot for you. Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It's a pop-up event at the Railway Heights Market where anyone could go to party and ring in the New Year, minus the alcoholic beverages.
Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights
HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop was issued due to thunderstorms in the area. It's expected to last until 4 p.m. You should check with your airline carrier for any delays...
Houston Press
Best Albums From Houston Artists in 2022
As we begin the new year, we take a look back at the Houstonians that put out some of the top albums of the year. Last year we released a series of lists highlighting up and coming artists, women, singers, and producers, but this year we are focused on just the albums. Most lists are just relegated to a top ten but there were several veterans and newcomers that dropped work that should be recognized. Whether they have been releasing music for years or are new to the scene So here, in no particular order, are the top 30 albums of 2022 out of Houston.
When God created woman he was working late on the 6th day...
When God created woman he was working late on the 6th day....... An angel came by and asked." Why spend so much time on her" The lord answered. "Have you seen all the specifications I have to meet to shape her"
METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH
HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
Do you ever wonder who first thought of Snow Globes?
Snow globes had several different starts. The earliest snow globes were showcased at the 1878 Paris Universal Exposition. They were created by a local glassware firm and featured water-filled globes decorated with little men holding umbrellas and white powder that imitated snow.
getnews.info
Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston
As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
Comments / 0