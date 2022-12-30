An orange pun to kick off the next-to-last day of 2022? It must be Orange Bowl gameday!

This is trending sports writer Nick Gray. Tennessee Vols football is back in a big bowl game for the first time in two decades, facing Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Friday night in Miami.

Joe Milton will get a chance to stake his claim to the 2023 starting QB job on Friday against a good-but-not-great Clemson defense. Milton's stat line in his lone start this year, the blowout victory at Vanderbilt to end the regular season, wasn't eye-popping. Nor did it need to be, given that the Vols led by double digits throughout the final three quarters of the game.

Clemson should prove a more challenging test. Milton will be working without receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt, who were bowl opt-outs. But Bru McCoy is as good a No. 3 receiver as you'll find in the country.

Tennessee has a chance to beat Alabama and Clemson in the same season. That's a big deal.

Friday's game should be a blast. An orange crush, if you will. We'll have coverage throughout the day and evening at Tennessean.com/sports. Until then, pulp or no pulp?

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Orange you glad Tennessee football is back in Miami for bowl season?