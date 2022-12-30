ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Orange you glad Tennessee football is back in Miami for bowl season?

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45KpTr_0jyWAx6100

An orange pun to kick off the next-to-last day of 2022? It must be Orange Bowl gameday!

This is trending sports writer Nick Gray. Tennessee Vols football is back in a big bowl game for the first time in two decades, facing Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Friday night in Miami.

Joe Milton will get a chance to stake his claim to the 2023 starting QB job on Friday against a good-but-not-great Clemson defense. Milton's stat line in his lone start this year, the blowout victory at Vanderbilt to end the regular season, wasn't eye-popping. Nor did it need to be, given that the Vols led by double digits throughout the final three quarters of the game.

Clemson should prove a more challenging test. Milton will be working without receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt, who were bowl opt-outs. But Bru McCoy is as good a No. 3 receiver as you'll find in the country.

Tennessee has a chance to beat Alabama and Clemson in the same season. That's a big deal.

Friday's game should be a blast. An orange crush, if you will. We'll have coverage throughout the day and evening at Tennessean.com/sports. Until then, pulp or no pulp?

📰 If you aren't already a subscriber, consider signing up for unlimited access to our local sports coverage and all The Tennessean has to offer . Our in-depth reporting on your favorite teams is made possible through subscriber support.

📱 And download our app! You can personalize it to the news and stories you want to read, whether that be continuing coverage of the Titans' run to the playoffs or business and real estate.

Thank you for reading! Here’s what The Tennessean is featuring this morning:

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Orange you glad Tennessee football is back in Miami for bowl season?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwayradio.com

Tragedy for the Smith-Campbell Family

A Waterloo resident and the grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye standout linebacker, Jack Campbell was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville on Friday night, according to KWWL. 76 year old William Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being hit but died there on the eve of Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky, Campbell’s last game for the Hawkeyes. Campbell’s parents held off on telling him the tragic news so that he could enjoy his last game of his collegiate career.
WATERLOO, IA
Nashville Parent

5 Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee

Have you ever heard of polar bear plunges? Each winter, those willing to brave temperatures 32 degrees or lower jump into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day — on purpose. All of them take place to support a local charity. The largest charity effort to get people to take the plunge is Special Olympics Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
FRANKLIN, TN
LIFE_HACKS

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Monday Morning's 11:20AM Tornado Siren Is A DRILL!

(MURFREESBORO) If you live near Middle Tennessee State University's campus or the MTSU Tennessee Miller Colliseum, don't become frightened at 11:20AM Monday morning (1/2/2023) when the tornado siren whines up to full volume. Though the university will be closed to mark the New Year’s Day holiday, this will be a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wjle.com

DeKalb County Has New TWRA Officer

DeKalb County has a new TWRA officer. Colby Griffin has been assigned to DeKalb County. Originally from Lenoir City near Knoxville, Griffin relocated to DeKalb County about a month ago after graduating from the Tennessee Wildlife Officers Training Academy. He is a graduate of Bearden High School and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Griffin is engaged to Kendall Martin of Petersburg, Tennessee in Marshall County and they plan to marry in June.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Cleanup begins after record crowd watches Music City Note Drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cleanup is underway after a record crowd watched the Music City Note Drop at Bicentennial Mall State Park on Sunday night. The rain headed toward Middle Tennessee on Monday night is not going to help in the cleanup efforts. It’s a big project restoring the park...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

What You Need to Know About Monster Jam 2023

Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8, 2023. Here’s what you need to know. It’s the 30th anniversary of Monster Jam featuring world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. The 12,000-pound...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA

Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
TENNESSEE STATE
Maury County Source

Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade

If you are planning on watching the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s day, be on the lookout for a local Franklin company. Ed James of Think Big Stuff® and his team appeared last year, as part of the opening of the 2022 Rose Parade. They created large field flags or spirit flags for both the opening and closing Ceremonies, which will be used again this year at the 134th Rose Parade, on Monday, January 2, 2023.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

210,000 ring in New Year at Nashville’s celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials estimate 210,000 people gathered at midnight in Bicentennial Park to ring in the new year with a lineup of country music stars taking the stage. It was an electric atmosphere with Brooks and Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini taking the stage. Ann Berry...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy