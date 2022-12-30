Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you've hung around YouTube for long enough, you might've been bothered by the fact that the video progress bar turns from white to red as time elapses. That red really shows up in when you're in fullscreen mode on mobile. But last month, we learned a less obtrusive gray or white color was in testing with some users of the Android app. This wasn't going to be a big inclusion by any stretch, but it would make nighttime YouTube binging a little less straining on the eyes. This feature is now rolling out more widely, including on our Pixel 6a.

2 DAYS AGO