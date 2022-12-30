Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
"Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Song
Toronto crooner The Weeknd has recently taken to Twitter to celebrate one of the biggest feats for an artist. From his hit 2020 album After Hours, The Weeknd’s single “Blinding Lights” has officially become the most streamed song on Spotify. The Canadian singer took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion with his fans with a tweet on January 1, 2023, “FOR NEW YEARS ???” In a follow-up tweet, The Weeknd wrote, “happy new years to blinding lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight.”
The Whiskey Riff Top 40 Country Albums Of 2022 Playlist
Every year, when it’s time for our annual Albums of the Year list to come out, we always like to include a playlist to go with it. After all, what good is a list of albums if you can’t listen to the music on the list, right?. So...
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Least Favorite Question, Grammy's Afterparty Plans
'It takes a lot to hold me down.'
Popculture
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement
Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Simon Wrote for Other Artists
By the mid-1950s, a teenage Paul Simon (born Oct. 13, 1941) had already started performing with his childhood friend, Art Garfunkel. The duo would release their 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., before their back-to-back breakthrough albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme in 1966. Simon and...
The Smile Perform “Tiny Desk Concert” for NPR Music: Watch
The Smile stopped by the NPR office to play a “Tiny Desk Concert.” The group performed songs from its debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention: “Pana-vision,” “The Smoke,” and “Skrting on the Surface.” Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner were joined by saxophonist Robert Stillman for the performance. Watch below.
Every Rock + Metal Artist on Rolling Stone’s Updated List of 200 Best Singers
To kick off the new year, Rolling Stone issued an updated version of their ranking of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, which includes a fair amount of rock and metal artists amid mainstream pop darlings, soulful crooners, gritty folk musicians and more. This ranked list from the longstanding...
NME
Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi says he’s ready to make a new solo album
Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has revealed that he is gearing up to write and record a new solo album. The musician shared the news during an almost-eight-minute ‘New Year’s Message’ video on his official YouTube account on January 1 (watch below). “It’s been a good year...
YouTube Music tests casting song lyrics to your TV screen
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While YouTube Music may not enjoy the popularity of Spotify, that's not for lack of trying, and we're always seeing it try out new features to gain some parity with its peers. It was one of the first apps to access Android 13's new output switcher, and now we're learning about a new test that brings live lyrics to the app's casting interface.
The FADER
Song You Need: betcover!! explodes on the art-rock epic “Choujin”
Betcover!!, the project founded by Tokyo-based singer-songwriter Jiro Yanase, have only further distinguished themselves as time goes on. An appetite for genre fusion has always existed since the 2019 release of their debut album 中学生 (in English, Love Forever), though 2021’s 時間 (Jikan) was a reintroduction. The underlying breeziness of their J-rock melodies were joined by a more restless sensibility, one in which fierce jazz-rock sat next to their lounge-ready ballads. It was as if an intense itch had revealed itself between betcover!!’s shoulder blades, and the band was frantically trying every tool in their impressive kit to scratch it away.
YouTube's new gray progress bar is rolling out more widely
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you've hung around YouTube for long enough, you might've been bothered by the fact that the video progress bar turns from white to red as time elapses. That red really shows up in when you're in fullscreen mode on mobile. But last month, we learned a less obtrusive gray or white color was in testing with some users of the Android app. This wasn't going to be a big inclusion by any stretch, but it would make nighttime YouTube binging a little less straining on the eyes. This feature is now rolling out more widely, including on our Pixel 6a.
hypebeast.com
SZA's 'SOS' Is First R&B Album by a Woman to Log Three Weeks at No. 1 Since 2013
SZA‘s SOS logs its historic third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The record earned a total of 128,000 equivalent album units in this third week, with 126,500 credited to streaming equivalent album units (168.73 million on-demand official streams of the tracks), 1,000 in album sales and 500 in track equivalent album units. SOS marks the first R&B album by a woman to spend three weeks atop the chart since Beyoncé’s self-titled record in 2013.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0