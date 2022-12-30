Read full article on original website
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc on Monday reported record production and deliveries for fourth-quarter electric vehicles, but it missed Wall Street estimates, burdened by logistics problems, slowing demand, rising interest rates and fears of recession. The world’s most valuable automaker delivered 405,278 vehicles in the last three months of the...
Video Game Workers Win Microsoft’s First U.S. Union
In a major breakthrough for labor organizing in tech, video game workers at The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle developer ZeniMax Studios have successfully organized Microsoft’s first U.S. union. A majority of quality assurance (QA) professionals at the developer opted to join the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union in a card count whose results were tabulated on Tuesday, the CWA announced. Microsoft subsequently voluntarily recognized the union, adhering to a set of labor principles that vice chair and president Brad Smith published in June, which stated the company did not believe it was beneficial to resist organizing drives. The Hollywood Reporter...
The new Omicron subvariant XXB.1.5 may the next big COVID strain
A scientist testing samples in a lab. Deposit PhotosThe CDC estimates that it's causing 75 percent of new cases in the northeastern US.
India proposes self-regulatory bodies for online gaming companies
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has proposed a body for the online gaming industry to regulate itself as concerns rise over the addictiveness of games and as patchy state laws disrupt business, in draft amendments to its information technology rules published on Monday. The proposal comes after a government panel recommended...
