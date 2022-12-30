ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidernj.com

Veteran Atlantic City Operative Retiring from Campaigns

Veteran of some of the most bruising political brawls in recent state history, who frequently went national and did it all without a driver’s license, Stephenine Dixon said she intends to retire from political campaigns to specifically focus more on people-power community building on her hometurf. Born in Atlantic...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PIX11

Masks going back on in some NJ schools

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. “I […]
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion

There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

Gloucester County NJ’s 1st New Year’s Baby of 2023 born at Jefferson Health – NJ

Washington Township, NJ, January 1, 2023 — Gloucester County’s first baby of 2023 was born at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Little Olive Mattioli was born to parents Francesca and Andrew Mattioli of Glassboro, NJ. Olive has a 13-month old big sister at home named Eliza, who was also born at Jefferson Health – New Jersey.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Revelers “Plunge” Into New Year

Santa Claus was there. Spiderman was there. And yes, a few “polar bears,” too. Revelers in Ocean City filled the Eighth Street beach on a mild New Year’s Day to take the “First Plunge” in the ocean in a wacky and wildly popular tradition to herald in the New Year.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Borough of Haddonfield is sued by Redeveloper of Bancroft

The Redeveloper of the Bancroft site, 2 Hopkins Lane Urban Renewal, LLC (the “Redeveloper”), has elected to file suit against the Borough of Haddonfield. This lawsuit comes despite multiple attempts by the Borough to engage in a collaborative process and negotiate in good faith over the last three years.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy