NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
insidernj.com
Veteran Atlantic City Operative Retiring from Campaigns
Veteran of some of the most bruising political brawls in recent state history, who frequently went national and did it all without a driver’s license, Stephenine Dixon said she intends to retire from political campaigns to specifically focus more on people-power community building on her hometurf. Born in Atlantic...
Atlantic City, NJ Tavern Memorialized Legendary Patron In 2022
In 2022, The Ducktown Tavern family lost Clarence “CC” Davenport, who was a beloved regular customer at this Atlantic City, New Jersey establishment. This is a special in memoriam. In reality, Davenport was much more than just a regular customer. Davenport was also a longtime (30 year) employee...
Three Black Women Law Students Make History As Editors of Three of Penn’s Seven Law Journals
These women have become part of a major network of scholars and prestigious alumni, and they have the support of their fellow classmates. Black law students Chayla Sherrod, 25, Simone Hunter-Hobson, 24, and Layla June West, 27, are the selected editors for three out of the seven law journals at the University of Pennsylvania.
10 Things That I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County, NJ
This was a lot of fun to put together. However, it did require a lot of introspection. I have compiled 10 things that I am extremely grateful for in Atlantic County, New Jersey. My list is both very personal and professional in nature. This much I do know. For those...
Masks going back on in some NJ schools
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. “I […]
Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion
There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 21-27, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Nov. 21-27 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Website Ranks Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp. #2 in NJ For 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the cut. Coming in...
Giant offshore wind turbines take shape as NJ turns on major manufacturing plant
A section of an offshore wind monopile sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, at a new offshore wind manufacturing facility located at the Port of Paulsboro. Construction of buildings and commissioning of machinery will continue at the 70-acre port site until the end of 2024. Developers said it’s the largest offshore wind manufacturing plant in the U.S. [ more › ]
thenjsentinel.com
Gloucester County NJ’s 1st New Year’s Baby of 2023 born at Jefferson Health – NJ
Washington Township, NJ, January 1, 2023 — Gloucester County’s first baby of 2023 was born at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Little Olive Mattioli was born to parents Francesca and Andrew Mattioli of Glassboro, NJ. Olive has a 13-month old big sister at home named Eliza, who was also born at Jefferson Health – New Jersey.
njgamblingsites.com
New York City May Soon Usurp Atlantic City As a US Gambling Destination – Addabbo
Household name US gambling destination cities are Atlantic City and Las Vegas, in alphabetical order. However, New York City may soon replace New Jersey’s resort city on that short list, New York Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. told NJGamblingSites today. Addabbo, D-Ozone Park, said to NJGamblingSites:. It’s conceivable that...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Fire: 3 Fire Companies Respond
The following volunteer fire companies responded to a fire in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Monday, January 2, 2023:. The fire took place on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Several Egg Harbor Township Volunteer fire department sources have...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Revelers “Plunge” Into New Year
Santa Claus was there. Spiderman was there. And yes, a few “polar bears,” too. Revelers in Ocean City filled the Eighth Street beach on a mild New Year’s Day to take the “First Plunge” in the ocean in a wacky and wildly popular tradition to herald in the New Year.
The Best Milkshakes In Cape May County, New Jersey (Photos)
In 2022, we went in search to find the best milkshakes in Cape May County, New Jersey. Our team of industrious ice cream super sleuths included, Family, Friends and expert “Foodies.”. As always, when we dare to create a list such as this, we confess that our efforts are...
thesunpapers.com
Borough of Haddonfield is sued by Redeveloper of Bancroft
The Redeveloper of the Bancroft site, 2 Hopkins Lane Urban Renewal, LLC (the “Redeveloper”), has elected to file suit against the Borough of Haddonfield. This lawsuit comes despite multiple attempts by the Borough to engage in a collaborative process and negotiate in good faith over the last three years.
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
Crews Battle Fire at Atlantic City Electric Facility in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Numerous firefighters spent the evening of New Year's Eve battling a blaze at an Atlantic City Electric facility in Egg Harbor Township. The fire, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, broke out just before 8 PM at 2542 Fire Road, just off of Delilah Road. Firefighters from all...
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
