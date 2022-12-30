Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tyson Fury voted British boxer of the year by BBC Sport website readers
Heavyweight Tyson Fury was voted the British boxer of the year by BBC Sport website readers after a stellar 2022. WBC champion Fury had two stoppage wins over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora. The 34-year-old received 60.66% of the votes, while unified light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas finished in second with...
BBC
Barry Lane: Former Ryder Cup player dies aged 62
Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has died at the age of 62 after a short illness. The Englishman was a five-time winner on the European Tour and played in the 1993 Ryder Cup defeat by the United States at The Belfry. He was one of the most popular figures...
Comments / 0