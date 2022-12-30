Read full article on original website
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend lying in state in Santos' stadium
Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Brazil legend Pele who is lying in state at the ground of his former club Santos. Pele's coffin was placed in the centre of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, with fans lining the streets to get inside the ground.
BBC
Viking Orion: Cruise passengers stranded after marine growth halts ship
Hundreds of passengers have been stranded on a cruise ship off the Australian coast after a potentially harmful growth was found on its hull. The Viking Orion was denied permission to dock in Adelaide after authorities discovered "biofoul" - an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae or small animals. This can...
BBC
England: Matt Proudfoot leaves forwards coach role after Eddie Jones exit
Matt Proudfoot has left his role as England forwards coach less than a month after Eddie Jones' departure as head coach. Jones was sacked by the Rugby Football Union after a disappointing 2022, with Steve Borthwick hired as his successor. A South Africa-born former Scotland international, Proudfoot took on the...
BBC
Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester wing a Six Nations injury worry for Wales
Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February. Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start. "He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head...
BBC
Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?
Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
BBC
Barry Lane: Former Ryder Cup player dies aged 62
Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has died at the age of 62 after a short illness. The Englishman was a five-time winner on the European Tour and played in the 1993 Ryder Cup defeat by the United States at The Belfry. He was one of the most popular figures...
BBC
World Snooker Tour match-fixing investigation: China's Zhao Xintong suspended
The 2021 UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong and his compatriot Zhang Jiankang are the latest Chinese players to be suspended from the World Snooker Tour. The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) have sanctioned the players as part of a match-fixing investigation. Zhao, 25, was due to play four-time...
BBC
Tyson Fury voted British boxer of the year by BBC Sport website readers
Heavyweight Tyson Fury was voted the British boxer of the year by BBC Sport website readers after a stellar 2022. WBC champion Fury had two stoppage wins over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora. The 34-year-old received 60.66% of the votes, while unified light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas finished in second with...
BBC
First 44 migrants of 2023 cross Channel in small boat
Some 44 migrants have been brought to shore in the UK, in the first small boat crossing of the new year. The migrants were picked up by the UK's Border Force and taken to Dover. French authorities say another two boats carrying 80 migrants got into difficulty in the Channel...
