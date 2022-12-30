ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Warming trend continues; rain holds off until New Year’s Eve

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w34ra_0jyW9m3e00

Clouds will blanket the metro Atlanta area Friday as the weather continues to warm, but rain is likely to hold off until later tonight or Saturday morning.

Friday will start cool, but not freezing, with temperatures in the low 40s around most of North Georgia, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. The sun could peek through overcast skies later in the day, but the daylight hours will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

It should be another nice day to get outside.

“By Friday night, though, as we move toward midnight and Saturday morning, that’s when our next chance of rain moves in,” Monahan said. “Rain will be with us off and on during the day on New Year’s Eve day.”

Get ready for the weekend with the AJC's Go Atlanta podcast

Some isolated storms are possible Saturday, but scattered rain is most likely and should clear up in time for New Year’s Eve festivities, including the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the first Peach Drop in four years in downtown Atlanta .

Atlanta police ramp up security plans to keep New Year’s revelers safe

“By New Year’s morning, on Sunday, drier weather moves in and we’ll make a run towards 70 degrees as we start off a brand new year,” Monahan said.

There won’t be a big, cold air mass behind the wet weather moving in, according to Channel 2, but the warm and sunny start to 2023 won’t last too long. More rain is expected to arrive in the middle of next week, followed by lower temperatures closer to metro Atlanta’s seasonal average by next Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPbGU_0jyW9m3e00

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page .

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Threat of severe storms, flooding in Georgia starting Tuesday

ATLANTA - Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening. Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

16 killed on Georgia roadways over New Year's weekend

Sixteen people died on Georgia roadways over the New Year's holiday weekend. Those numbers were released in a social media post from the Georgia Department of Public Safety early Monday morning. Ten of those 16 people were killed before midnight of New Year's Eve. In Northeast Georgia, two people were...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Thirteen Killed in Georgia during Christmas Holiday Travel Period

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths resulting from 10 fatal crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Statewide, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated five...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Video: Cave Spring 2023 Polar Plunge

More than 100 brave souls plunged into the New Year by jumping into the chilly waters of the Cave Spring swimming pool. The Cave Spring Polar Plunge has become a New Year’s Day Tradition. Although the air temperature Sunday was in the upper 60s, the water was considerably colder.
CAVE SPRING, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
XXL Mag

Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion

Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

A new year brings new gas prices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘We feel like it’s a missed opportunity’ Georgia Power customers react to rate hike

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power requested the rate increase to invest in the state’s evolving energy needs. They plan to make changes like improving the power grid, retiring old coal plants, and adding infrastructure to support electric vehicles. Some of the funding they originally requested was slashed to help ratepayers’ pockets.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Body found at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
ATLANTA, GA
thisismysouth.com

What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia

Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
BRASELTON, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
88K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy