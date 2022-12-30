Four Lucrative Side-Hustles for 2023

Image via iStock.

In the age of inflation, sometimes a full-time job isn’t enough to cover the costs of general life expenses. Here are some lucrative side-hustles to make some extra cash, according to The Motley Fool.

1. Driving for a Ride-Share

Rideshare services such as Lyft and Uber have dominated the private transportation industry for the past decade. Driving for these companies can give you the flexibility you need. Although rides may not be that high paying, putting in the work and getting tips can generate a fair amount of green.

2. Tutoring

Being a brainiac can come in handy! Students of all ages could use a hand in a variety of subjects. While the hours aren’t as flexible as other side-hustles, they’re guaranteed to provide you with a good amount of money.

3. Website Design

As we move into a social media-based economy, having a website, as an individual or a brand is essential. And it can be done within the comfort of your own home!

4. Teaching Music

If you have a musical streak, sharing your skills can do you no harm! Teaching any kind of music lesson can help you make bank. Especially if you offer to travel to your client’s homes.

Read more about the most high-paying side hustles on the website The Motley Fool.

Youtuber Charlie Chang lists five high-paying side hustles.

