Philadelphia, PA

Holy Family University Distinguished Writers Series Enters Third Year Featuring Acclaimed Novelist

By John Fey
 4 days ago
Image via Holy Family University

Holy Family University will launch the third year of its Distinguished Writers Series featuring Sara Nović, author of the novels True Biz and Girl at War.

The Distinguished Writers Series is led by assistant professor and program director Keith Kopka. The event will be held on Feb. 28 at 6:30 PM at the Education and Technology Center Auditorium at Holy Family University, located at 9801 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia.

“Holy Family’s Distinguished Writers Series has brought a diverse group of writers that students have been able to interact with and learn from to our campus,” said Kopka.

Back for its third year, the program draws a wide range of talent and has given rise to new academic programming, including a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing.

“It was a natural progression to build on this community with the MFA program. MFA students will have the opportunity to connect and engage with these authors, and students in the program will be able to engage with even more authors that we will be bringing to the campus specifically for the program.”

Previous authors featured in the series include R.O. Kwon, Ananda Lima, Raquel Salas Rivera, Carmen Maria Machado, Krys Malcolm Belc, Airea D. Matthews, and Torrey Peters.

The Holy Family University Distinguished Writers Series is committed to bringing visiting authors and scholars to the campus of Holy Family University each academic year for free, public readings, and student-specific events.

Dedicated to promoting diversity, social awareness, and critical thinking, as well as furthering Holy Family University’s mission and core values of community, respect, integrity, experiential learning, vision, and service.

Through its dedication to the university mission, the Distinguished Writers Series offers an intellectual environment that fosters the free exchange of ideas, as well as the opportunity for participants to challenge and expand their perspectives by engaging with writers, scholars, and thinkers of different backgrounds, ethnicities, viewpoints, and writing styles.

Learn more about the upcoming event at Holy Family University.

Bucks County, PA
