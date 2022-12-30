ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

With Help from SCORE Bucks County, Home Care Aide Launches Inflatable Party Rental Business

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gn3In_0jyW9LQ900
Image via SCORE Bucks County

Toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Megan Wachter stepped back from her home care profession to take care of her father.

Needing “something fun” in her life, Wachter and her husband, Gino, in June 2021, launched Bounce Around Bucks Party Rentals. The couple, who live in Falls Township, provide a variety of inflatable amusements for birthday parties, as well as community and special events.

Her husband mentioned the idea, knowing “a lot of people want to do outside parties and things at home,” she said. Still, Megan was not sure it would work.

“I told him it was nuts like three times,” she said.

The couple began researching the idea and in Nov. 2020, began consulting with SCORE Bucks County mentor, Joe Lutes. Lutes helped Megan put together a business plan and revenue projections, shared insight about insurance and encouraged her to investigate regulations related to inflatable amusements. He also suggested that the couple establish the business as an LLC.

“It’s a Godsend of a program,” she said of SCORE. “To find a group of people to this level that are willing to go above and beyond to help other people was absolutely amazing.”

Integral to getting started was undergoing necessary state training and certifications. Megan and her husband are both certified ride inspectors. In addition, every three years they must take a three-day course in Harrisburg and pass a subsequent test. As an added layer of consumer protection, Bounce Around Bucks must re-register all equipment with the state each year.

Recognizing that Bounce Around Bucks is not the only party and inflatable rental company in the area, Lutes discussed how she could differentiate her business from competitors. Early preparation paid off with 30 five-star Google reviews, according to Lutes.

“I couldn’t be happier for her and her husband and feel they will continue to be successful,” Lutes said. “Her persistence early on with a couple issues helped her confidence level. She clearly took my advice to heart, and it has paid off.”

In all, Bounce Around Bucks put on 84 events in the second half of 2021, which was far more than Wachter had anticipated as a new business.

“People just kept calling me,” she said. “It took off.”

Early on Bounce Around Bucks partnered on events with the Yardley VFW Post 6393, the Friday Night Food Truck Rally at Playwicki Farm in Feasterville and Langhorne Borough Harvest Day.

Bounce Around Bucks offers rentals of six inflatables, as well as two 20×20 party tents, which seat up to 32 people. Tables and chairs are also available, as are 20-foot water slides and projector equipment for screening of an outdoor movie.

Megan’s son, Avery, 16, enjoys the flexibility of being able to work around his sports and academic schedule.

She thought the winter months would provide a respite from events, giving her a chance to return to her home care work. However, the milder winter weather has customers still calling. The side business she and her husband created has taken on a life of its own.

“I did plan on going back to work,” she said, adding that during the week she cleans and sanitizes inflatables, inspects them, and compiles paperwork for upcoming events. “This just kept going and going.”

Megan stays connected with Lutes as business-related questions arise.

I still talk to him about different things when I need help,” she said. “We do keep in touch.”

Learn more about the organization and the work they are doing in the community at SCORE of Bucks County.

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Pet Care Store Coming to Freemansburg Avenue Shopping Center

Local pet owners will soon have a new retail destination for the purchase of pet care supplies. An EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Daycamp center will soon be opening in the Madison Farms shopping center along Freemansburg Avenue near Rt. 33 in Bethlehem Township, according to a sign posted in a window that advertises a January opening.
BETHLEHEM, PA
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
glensidelocal.com

Glenside and Weldon Fire Companies oust building fire

The Glenside Fire Company assisted the Weldon Fire Company with a building fire at approximately 9:30am this morning. GFC’s Engine 1 laid 1,500 feet of five-inch supply line and assisted Engine 302’s crew with an attack line. Ladder 1 made the response and assisted with ventilating the smoke out of the roof openings.
GLENSIDE, PA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. residents to see increases in some, but not all taxes and fees in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania residents will see increases in some, but certainly not all of the state's taxes and fees in 2023.The state's flat personal income tax is not going up, and the corporate business net income tax is being cut down.Pennsylvania currently has one of the nation's highest gasoline taxes, which will be going up.Turnpike costs will jump 5% on January 8. An E-ZPass will help you save around 60% of the full price paid by toll-by-plate drivers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Haven’t apply yet? $300 Rebate Program Application Ends Tomorrow

Residents of Pennsylvania have only just one day left to submit an application for a rebate program that could grant them with amounts ranging from $250 to $650. The goal of the Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate program is to give elderly and or disabled residents some financial support. The amount received from this program will vary depending on annual income.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute

Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania

- There are several options if you're looking for a craft brewery to drink in Pennsylvania. Some top choices include the East End Brewing Company, the Appalachian Brewing Company, and the Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company is one of Pennsylvania's largest and most successful craft breweries....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Polar Bear Plunge, Polar Run Start Pottstown’s Year

POTTSTOWN PA – A long-time favorite event, and a brand new one, combined Sunday (New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023) to make the start of 2023 even more memorable in the borough’s Riverfront Park. A 14-year Pottstown tradition, the Polar Bear Plunge sponsored by the borough Parks...
POTTSTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy