ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Exquisite French Tudor-Style Estate in Erwinna

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7Kau_0jyW9KXQ00
Image via EveryHome.com

A unique, luxury home in Bucks County has recently hit the market, and homeowners need to take a look at this one-of-a-kind house.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6zap_0jyW9KXQ00

.

Located in Tinicum Township, this amazing home is located with the Palisades School District, making it a great spot for families looking to move into the area.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwRKq_0jyW9KXQ00

.

Surrounded by Bucks County’s natural woodland landscape, this French Tudor-style home offers both modern convenience and the wonders of the great outdoors.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KdYl_0jyW9KXQ00

.

The kitchen features attractive granite countertops, hardwood floors, countertop dining, maple cabinets, large adjacent walk in pantry. The library is a handsome room with walls of bookcases and provides a great office space. The home’s upstairs studio offers the potential for a variety of uses.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1lwF_0jyW9KXQ00

.

You’ll be quite taken by the stunning architecture and at the same time, distracted by the extensive landscaping and hardscaping.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptmCY_0jyW9KXQ00

.

Read and see more of this house at 2 Cedar Lane in Erwinna, listed for $3,150,000, on EveryHome.com.

Check out BUCKSCO Today’s previous Houses of the Week here.

Comments / 0

Related
sauconsource.com

Pet Care Store Coming to Freemansburg Avenue Shopping Center

Local pet owners will soon have a new retail destination for the purchase of pet care supplies. An EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Daycamp center will soon be opening in the Madison Farms shopping center along Freemansburg Avenue near Rt. 33 in Bethlehem Township, according to a sign posted in a window that advertises a January opening.
BETHLEHEM, PA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

PREIT loses appeal regarding apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall

PREIT, the owner of the Plymouth Meeting Mall, has lost an appeal before the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas involving its effort to construct a 503-unit apartment community on the mall property. In 2021, Plymouth Township’s zoning hearing board voted to not grant a special exception to PREIT that would have allowed the planned development to move forward.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside McCoole's at the Historic Red Lion Inn

Pennsylvania is loaded with lots of old stone buildings that have stood the test of time, hosted many a weary traveler upstairs and served thousands upon thousands of meals. McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn is one such place. Situated in Downtown Quakertown, what began as an inn during the 1740s owned by Walter McCoole has now grown into a rather sprawling enterprise with an adjacent black box theater, brewery and event space (the latter held in the old livery stable). It still has that feel of serving all comers and you can feel several hundred years of hospitality in the exposed stone, the wood tones everywhere and the mix of antiques and vintage décor, here and there.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Inclusive Play: Teamwork On and Off the Playground

More and more communities are recognizing the importance of accessible, inclusive play for children of all abilities, including one community in Montgomery Township PA that brought in General Recreation experts to help them plan a vibrant, inclusive playground. General Recreation in Newtown Square worked with Christopher Green, Senior Landscape Architect...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute

Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
ALLENTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

With Help from SCORE Bucks County, Home Care Aide Launches Inflatable Party Rental Business

Toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Megan Wachter stepped back from her home care profession to take care of her father. Needing “something fun” in her life, Wachter and her husband, Gino, in June 2021, launched Bounce Around Bucks Party Rentals. The couple, who live in Falls Township, provide a variety of inflatable amusements for birthday parties, as well as community and special events.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

America on Wheels Museum in Allentown Pennsylvania

In addition to its permanent displays, America on Wheels has rotating exhibits, which change every six months. Several of the exhibits feature personal transportation vehicles such as scooters and Segways. Others have educational programs or hands-on interpretive displays. The facility offers an interactive experience for everyone, from young children to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Ellen Eastwood

Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining

There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
buckscountyherald.com

Iconic Riegelsville span took its last toll 100 years ago

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is marking the 100th anniversary of the famed Riegelsville Bridge’s sale, a transaction that ushered in its era of public ownership and ended the collection of tolls from those who crossed it. Toll collection was halted for good on Jan. 1, 1923...
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
NJ.com

Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion

There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy