Bensalem Township, PA

Bensalem Residents Will Not See Their Property Taxes Go Up in 2023. Here are the Details

By John Fey
 4 days ago
Image via Bensalem Township

Residents of one Bucks County township just learned that they will not see a significant increase in their property taxes this coming year. Damon C. Williams wrote about the local property taxes for the Bucks County Courier Times.

According to the 2023 municipal budget, there will be no property tax increase in Bensalem in 2023 and the residents will continue to receive their $300 Homeowners’ Assistance Grants. The town’s general fund operating revenues stayed generally flat at $52,889,200 for 2022, compared to $49,098,000 for 2021.

Other major indicators also maintained similar year-over-year operating revenues and expenses, including outlays for fire companies, the rescue squad, and parks and recreation. Overall, the 2023 budget is expecting total revenue of $53,641,200, compared to the $50,048,000 in 2022.

“The township is in great shape; it’s another year and the 30th year I have presented a budget to council, and we have never had a real estate tax increase in our general fund in all of those years,” said Bensalem Mayor Joe DiGirolamo. “And we are very proud of that.”

He added that residents will have received more than $50 million dollars back from the town over the life of the Homeowners Assistance Grant Program, which is founded using Parx Casino host fees.

Read more about the budget in the Bucks County Courier Times.

