A Menominee Man receives consecutive Prison Sentences
On Thursday, December 22nd, the Honorable Mary B. Barglind in the 41st Circuit Court sentenced consecutive terms in prison to Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee for his 16th, 17th, and 18th felony convictions. They found Nicoll guilty by a jury verdict on October 25th of Fleeing and Eluding, Second Degree, and two counts of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer. The incident occurred on March 18th, 2022, when Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies observed a vehicle being driven by a man they recognized as Nicoll pass by the patrol car. The deputy knew Nicoll had an open felony bench warrant and that Nicoll’s Michigan driving privileges were suspended. When he attempted to make a traffic stop, Nicoll fled in the care for over a mile. Nicoll was eventually caught and arrested on open warrants from two different courts. At the time of his March 2022 arrest, Nicoll was on probation for a 2018 conviction for Unlawful Driving Away of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Barglind imposed a sentence of eight to 20-years in prison, as a Fourth Habitual Offender, for his most recent convictions, and an additional 2 ½ to five-years, consecutively, for the 2018 case. Mr. Nicoll will serve a minimum of 10 ½ – years in prison before he is eligible for parole. “Mr. Nicoll is well known to me and my local law enforcement partners; in actual fact, he is notorious,” says Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. “Mr. Nicoll is a career criminal, with a history of convictions between 1982 to the 2022 jury verdict. He has now been convicted of 18 felonies and 14 misdemeanors, in three different states; he has been sentenced to prison at least four times previously,” says Rogg. “I appreciate the vigorous effort of my Chief Assistant, Jerry Karafa, who tried the case, and Judge Barglind, in obtaining these sentences, for protecting the citizens of Menominee County,” Rogg concluded.
Man in custody following Ishpeming standoff, discharging firearm
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A 35-year-old man was arrested following a stand-off in Ishpeming on Tuesday evening. According to the Ishpeming City Police, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a domestic assault complaint on Angeline Street involving the discharge of a firearm. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two women had left the residence unharmed after the male resident had fired a handgun into the floor during an argument with his girlfriend.
Storage unit fire in Marquette under investigation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters spent hours working to get the flames under control from an incident at a storage facility in Marquette. In a release from the Marquette City Fire Department, the first calls for a fire came in at 4:39 a.m. Saturday to 2120 Sugarloaf Avenue. Firefighters...
No injuries reported in Saturday morning storage unit fire in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to 2120 Sugarloaf Ave for structure fire at 4:39 a.m. ET. While enroute, dispatch updated first responders that a storage unit was fully involved. The incident commander reported a fully involved fire, as well as fire extension into the...
Victim in deadly crash on US-41 Bypass identified
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMM) – UPDATE: The Marquette Police Department has released the names of the pedestrian and driver involved in the Tuesday night crash on the US-41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection in Marquette. We have listed their names below:. The pedestrian struck in the crash has been...
UP man sentenced for 16th-18th felonies
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- An Upper Peninsula man will spend at least the next decade behind bars after being convicted of his 16th, 17th and 18th felonies. Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee, Michigan, was arrested after a mile-long chase in March. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says a sheriff's deputy recognized Nicoll and knew there were warrants for his arrest. At the time, he was on probation for a 2018 conviction for unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The occupant of a home explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, they responded to lot number 60 on Pioneer Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When police arrived, they discovered a trailer had exploded and was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters also extinguished a fire that had started at a vacant neighboring trailer due to the blast.
One Lane Of M-28 To Be Closed Tuesday Near Munising
One lane of M-28 will be closed to traffic Tuesday, Jan. 3, near Alger Heights Road between Munising and Wetmore while crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) install and test new equipment on the digital message sign (DMS) on the north side of M-28. A single-lane closure using...
906 Adventure Team finds new home in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team is packing up and moving. What was originally proposed to be a hotel on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette will now be a green space and basecamp for the 906 Adventure Team. The 906 Adventure Team hopes to bring adventure to the backyards...
UP citizens share their New Year resolutions are
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the last day of 2022 wraps up, lots of people around Michigan have big plans for the new year. TV6 spent the afternoon in downtown Marquette to find out what people’s new year’s resolutions were for 2023. One person visiting the up said her resolution involves good vibes.
Partridge Creek Farm holds Rejuvenate Giving Campaign
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming farm is raising money to help support its community efforts. Through the end of the day Monday, partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming is finishing its Rejuvenate Giving Campaign. The money raised from the campaign will be used to expand education opportunities for Ishpeming area...
Raven Wood Gardens gives support to struggling veterans over holidays
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The holidays are wrapping up. It’s a joyous time for many, but other community members may struggle emotionally extra hard during this time. The struggle is often quiet, and more often alone. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited Raven Wood Gardens in Menominee to speak with veterans...
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Advanced Mobile Accessories welcomes new owner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette automotive business is starting the new year with a new owner. Charley Bastian founded Advanced Mobile Accessories (AMA) in 1980. Marty Martello joined the team in 1993, and the two have been providing and installing smart systems in cars ever since. Now that Bastian and Martello are ready to retire from the business, Ian Blondeau is taking over.
Equipment rentals offer way to enjoy outdoor recreation
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that winter is in full swing in the U.P. many are looking to get out and enjoy the recreation this time of year offers. Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming Co-Owner Raymond Sundquist says this year he has seen people looking to get into cross-country skiing. “We...
UP Children’s Museum starts 2023 off with a bang with its ball drop party
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum in Marquette hosted its annual new year’s ball-drop party. The celebration featured live music, party hats, cookie, juice, and other family fun. Admission was five dollars per child and free for all adults. The ball drop was held right outside of the museum. Education coordinator Jim Edwards said that all attendees enjoyed ringing in the new year.
