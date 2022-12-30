Read full article on original website
ruffcutter
4d ago
Some big hike after Medicare went up plus charging for a government drug plan I’m getting $23.00 a week raise. Can’t wait to see how much of a raise our politicians give themselves as soon as they come back to work. How about a presidential order stating any raise politicians want has to be voted on by the citizens not them
Bruno Primas
4d ago
SS COLA benefits are based on inflation. Biden had NOTHING to do with it as a benefit, only that inflation is high.
Desert Living
4d ago
It's not a big hike and some got it taken away from their food stamps because now according to them they no longer qualify?
