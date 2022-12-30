Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE
An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
What we still don't know about the suspect in the Idaho college student killings
Three days after the arrest of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students, authorities have yet to release key details in the case, from whether the suspect knew the victims to what his alleged motive might have been and what finally prompted his arrest.
Russians Rage at Commanders After Missile Massacre
Russian lawmakers and commentators have expressed outrage at Kremlin commanders after scores of troops were killed in a devastating missile strike in Ukraine. A temporary barracks holding Russian soldiers was reduced to rubble on New Year’s Eve in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine, when it was hit by four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that 63 of its troops were killed in the attack. The operation—one of the deadliest single strikes since the start of the conflict—has sparked outrage among Russian nationalists who have called for military officials to be punished. “What happened in Makiivka is horrible,” wrote Archangel Spetznaz Z, a Russian military blogger, adding: “Who came up with the idea to place personnel in large numbers in one building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead?” Sergei Mironov, a Russian lawmaker and former chairman of the Federation Council, also called for criminal consequences for officials who “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” and “all the higher authorities who did not provide the proper level of security.”Read it at Reuters
Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos
Law enforcement officials in Brazil will reinstate fraud charges against Rep.-elect George Santos, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor's office tells CNN, as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume.
Two British nationals among four dead in Australia helicopter collision
Two British nationals, believed to be a husband and wife, were among four people killed when two helicopters collided midair near Australia's Gold Coast on Monday, police said Tuesday.
Mexico prison attack kills 14, dozens of inmates escape
At least 14 people died in a brazen armed assault on a prison in the Mexican border city of Juarez on Sunday, officials said.
See aftermath of apparent strike on Russian army barracks
An apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appears to have killed a large number of Russian troops housed next to an ammunition cache, according to the Ukrainian military, pro-Russian military bloggers and former officials. CNN cannot independently confirm the number of Russian deaths or the weapons used in the strike. The Ukrainian military later said the number of Russian servicemen killed in Makiivka, in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, is "being clarified." CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
Banksy mural theft ringleader could face 12 years in jail, Ukraine says
The ringleader of a group that allegedly tried to steal a Banksy mural from a wall in Ukraine could face a lengthy prison sentence after being served a "notice of suspicion" by police.
Funeral procession for Pelé begins after thousands, including Brazil's president Lula da Silva, visited 24-hour wake
A funeral procession which will take legendary footballer Pelé to his final resting place has begun Tuesday.
