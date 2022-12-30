ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC legend Donald Cerrone is open to boxing Jake Paul: “You’re making money and if you want to throw some money my way, I’m with you”

By Harry Kettle
 4 days ago
Comments / 38

Mykull B
3d ago

I liked Donald, back in the day, but he's more known for his kicks, and he didn't do so good in his last fights if I recall! As much as I'm soo sick of fake paul, I thing paul would maybe beat him, I would still root for cerrone though!! Waiting for that day that fake paul gets knocked out

Reply(6)
8
Skip Hammond
3d ago

why not that's all he boxes anyway 🤣 to fight Jake Paul u godda be retired MMA fighter and over 35 years of age and willing to rig the fight I'm sorry exhibition and your good to go 👍😆

Reply
5
Twisted steal
3d ago

He's hasn't fought a true boxer. I'm sorry but he's only been fighting retired or guys that should be retired beat up MMA fighters and Basketball has bins. He claims to be a boxer but night fighting boxers his a 🤡 a joke 🤣😂 but good luck with your money maker...

Reply(1)
2
Related
MMAWeekly.com

Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video

UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather gets Manny Pacquiao record prediction wrong

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather got his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s career wrong to his record enhancement. Mayweather had predicted that Pacquiao would overtake him in the stakes of beating the most world champions in a career. Mayweather toppled 23 world champions in his exceptional tenure from 1996 to 2015....
Yardbarker

Paige VanZant blows her fans away with her new year resolution in saucy pic

The former UFC star Paige VanZant has been quite successful outside of the octagon since she walked away from the sport of MMA. She has since gathered up a nice online following of over three million followers. And her New Years resolution is ‘New Year’s resolution……. be more me.’ As...
TMZ.com

Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'

Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
MiddleEasy

Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Signs with RIZIN, Says He Will Compete in 2023

Manny Pacquiao announced during the RIZIN FF 40 broadcast at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday that he had signed with the promotion and expects to compete in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an appearance at the event. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced, and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
Yardbarker

Manny Pacquiao announces return to boxing

Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao is not done competing professionally and announced on Saturday he will be taking his talents to Japan in 2023 to fight for Rizin. Earlier this month, PacMan competed in an exhibition bout against DK Yoo in South Korea. On Saturday, he announced his next career move.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Nick Diaz spotted at UFC Performance Institute ahead of 2023 return

Nick Diaz is pulling out all the stops in advance to a potential return in 2023 and that includes some much-needed time at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Performance Institute. It’s been over one year since his long-awaited return to action against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 and rumors of...
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul ‘tired of beating up these old dudes,’ not interested in Cowboy Cerrone

Jake Paul wants a “real” challenge. “The Problem Child” kept his undefeated record intact in 2022 by picking up arguably his biggest victory yet. This past October, Paul (6-0) took on his third former mixed martial arts (MMA) champion in boxing. Unlike his past opponents, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, however, Paul’s challenge of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin and all-time great, Anderson Silva, rose to fame for his phenomenal striking.
ringsidenews.com

Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar

In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
MiddleEasy

Gillian Robertson Submits ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas in 65-Seconds at Fury Pro Grappling 6 (Highlights)

Gillian Robertson made quick work of ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas in the Fury Pro Grappling 6 main event on Friday night. Emanating from the 2300 Arena, previously known as the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, Fury Pro stacked their final submission grappling event of the year with top names from the world of BJJ and MMA. In the headlining match, former two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas met submission specialist Gillian Robertson in what turned out to be a short but entertaining contest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ringsidenews.com

Ken Shamrock Says Nobody Tried To Shoot Fight Him In WWE

WWE History includes a lot of names that never quite achieved the level of greatness that most think they deserve. Ken Shamrock often ranks on top of those lists, and there are many reasons for this. He was a legitimately dangerous man, so his co-workers never tested him on that end.
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed

Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point. While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.
TENNESSEE STATE
MMAmania.com

Raphael Assuncao vs Kyler Phillips booked for UFC Vegas 71 on March 11

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled an interesting bantamweight matchup for the upcoming UFC Vegas 71 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for Sat., March 11, 2023 at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips. Assuncao (28-9), once considered one of the top...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spinning Back Clique: MMA Junkie's major year-end awards debate

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate MMA Junkie’s major year-end awards:
