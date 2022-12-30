Read full article on original website
newyorkupstate.com
Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say
West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
Police make 5 notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
New York State Police arrested five individuals caught driving while intoxicated with significant BAC levels.
WHEC TV-10
Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
Missing NY Man Hasn't Been Seen In More Than A Week, State Police Report
New York State Police asked the public for help locating a missing man who hasn't been seen in more than a week. Theodore Sikora, age 78, of Davenport in Delaware County, has not had any contact with his friends or family in more than two weeks, New York State Police reported on Monday, Jan. 2.
NewsChannel 36
Vehicle crashes after police call off pursuit
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Three people have been arrested and a fourth is in the hospital in critical condition after a vehicle that had just fled from the police crashed into a telephone poll on Walnut Street Monday morning. According to the Elmira Police Department, officers attempted to follow briefly, but after the car was clocked going over 80 mph on city streets the pursuit was called off.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff Carpinelli: Intoxication is a possible factor in Thursday’s fatal snowmobile accident in West Turin
LEWIS COUNTY- The unfortunate news of Lewis County’s first fatal snowmobile accident this season surfaced earlier today and according to Sheriff Carpinelli, intoxication is currently considered a possible factor. “Pending a further investigation on the case,” the Sheriff told us Friday morning. Image by Brian Trainor. Emergency responders...
WKTV
South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.
Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
wwnytv.com
Troopers: Man robs mother after threatening her with box cutter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of robbing his mother. State police say 23-year-old Miguel Harvey allegedly demanded money while threatening his mother with a box cutter. He left the home after the victim gave him money. Troopers say they located Harvey later in a town...
WKTV
Utica Police on scene of a standoff on Linwood Place Monday afternoon
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were on the scene of a standoff located on Linwood Place Monday afternoon. Officials with the Utica Police Department told NEWSChannel 2 the individual had been inside his home with a knife. Police say the individual was barricaded inside the home. The situation followed a domestic incident that happened earlier in the day, Monday. According to officials, the situation first began around 12:45 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Joan M. Randall, 75, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. Randall, 75, of East Avenue, Watertown, passed away December 31, 2022, at her son’s home where he and his family have been caring for Joan for the last few years. Joan was born June 10, 1947 in Watertown, a daughter of Ross...
WKTV
Transfer of jurisdiction over the southbound service road in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and Senator Joseph Griffo announced that a new law was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul, authorizing the transfer of jurisdiction over the southbound service road in the town of Deerfield from Oneida County to New York State, freeing the town from the responsibility of maintaining the road.
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
cnycentral.com
Police say a suspect is in custody after a 14-hour stand off on Shuart Avenue in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As of 12:45 a.m. Tuesday according to Syracuse Police, a suspect is in custody after a nearly 14-hour standoff on Shuart Ave. Syracuse Police say just before 10 a.m. Monday, they received a call from a delivery driver complaining about a a man who was menacing neighbors with a rifle from his home. Neighbors say the suspect has menaced others in previous years.
wwnytv.com
Pete Barnett takes on the sheriff’s department’s highest honor - swears in as Jefferson County sheriff
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Morale and Team work.” Two themes Jefferson County’s newest Sheriff, Pete Barnett, plans to bring to his new position. It’s been a decade since he retired from serving as Deputy Sheriff for 26 years in the county, now he is taking on the department’s highest honor.
wwnytv.com
Service Notice: Patricia A. Knorr, 76, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Patricia A. Knorr, 76, of Clear Lake Camp Road, will be held Saturday, January 7th at 2pm, at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. Mrs. Knorr, wife of Colin, passed away on December 11th, 2022 at her home.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Recover Gun During Stop on State Street
On January first at about 1:45am near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street an Ithaca Police Officer tried to stop a bicyclist who was suspected to have a warrant and had violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect failed to comply with orders to stop and...
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
wwnytv.com
John Elbert Stafford, 87, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - John Elbert Stafford, 87, of Canton died Thursday night, December 29, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Room after being stricken ill at home. He had been in the company of his family but had sent them home to rest. A decorated Army Retiree, he...
