World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. U.S. markets are also closed.
World markets mostly gain ahead of Fed report, US jobs data
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures were higher Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. jobs amid fears of a possible global recession. Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul declined. Oil prices rose.
