Northampton, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Antiques Collectibles Show offers fun finds at Sturbridge Host Hotel

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — There's the phrase 'out with the old, in with the new.' But, it wasn't the case in Sturbridge this New Year's Day. The Antiques Collectible Show took over the Sturbridge Host Hotel, with more than 11,000 square feet of authentic antiques for sale. 2023 marks the third year of the show, which featured 50 local and regional dealers of authentic antiques and collectibles. The show started with just locals, but has grown in recent years to include dealers from all over New England.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England

Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield residents can drop off Christmas trees any time through Jan. 23

WESTFIELD — Through to Monday, Jan. 23, the city of Westfield is providing resident drop-off locations for Christmas trees. Trees will not be picked up at the curb. Drop-off sites will be monitored to get an accurate count on the number of trees that are collected, to ensure there is space for further drop offs. All trees will be chipped and repurposed, so all lights, ornaments and debris must be removed before they are dropped off.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Westboro winner starts the year with $40K Keno ticket

On the first of the year, a Massachusetts State Lottery player snagged a $40,000 winning ticket in the Keno game. The ticket was sold at Nouria in Westborough. Every day, the Massachusetts State Lottery releases a list of all the winning tickets worth more than $600 in the commonwealth. Overall, there were 269 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed or sold in the state on Sunday, including nine in Springfield, 12 in Worcester and four in Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash

Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Former Leoni Wire plant in Westover Airpark eyed by truss maker

CHICOPEE — A manufacturer of building trusses has plans to locate in the former Leoni Wire factory at 301 Griffith Road in Westover Airpark North. GFI Partners, a Boston-based real-estate company that owns warehouse and industrial properties, bought the 152,000-square-foot factory from Leoni Wire parent company Leonische of North America for $8.5 million.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Jan. 2, 2023

AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
AGAWAM, MA
