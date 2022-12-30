Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Related
MassLive.com
First Night Junior, a daytime New Year’s Eve party for young people and their families on Saturday, December 31, 2022. (Dave Roback photo)
The Holyoke Merry-Go-Round was popular at the First Night Junior, a daytime New Year’s Eve party for young people and their families on Saturday, December 31, 2022. (Dave Roback photo)Get Photo.
spectrumnews1.com
Antiques Collectibles Show offers fun finds at Sturbridge Host Hotel
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — There's the phrase 'out with the old, in with the new.' But, it wasn't the case in Sturbridge this New Year's Day. The Antiques Collectible Show took over the Sturbridge Host Hotel, with more than 11,000 square feet of authentic antiques for sale. 2023 marks the third year of the show, which featured 50 local and regional dealers of authentic antiques and collectibles. The show started with just locals, but has grown in recent years to include dealers from all over New England.
Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England
Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
Western Mass New Year’s baby born in Greenfield: Welcomed into the world at 12:13 a.m.
GREENFIELD – As the clock ticked away to the end of Dec. 31, Jennifer Hein was giving birth at Baystate Franklin Medical Center and suddenly realized her son had a chance to be a New Year’s 2023 baby. At 12:13 a.m. Jack Kenneth Hein, the son of Jennifer...
Springfield brain injury survivor, mural artist given car by Good News Garage
Frankie Borrero only remembers that it was a Wednesday on the day he was the victim of a hit-and-run, which left him severely impacted from a traumatic brain injury in 2015. That and how nice the weather was.
Westfield residents can drop off Christmas trees any time through Jan. 23
WESTFIELD — Through to Monday, Jan. 23, the city of Westfield is providing resident drop-off locations for Christmas trees. Trees will not be picked up at the curb. Drop-off sites will be monitored to get an accurate count on the number of trees that are collected, to ensure there is space for further drop offs. All trees will be chipped and repurposed, so all lights, ornaments and debris must be removed before they are dropped off.
Maura Healey, Kim Driscoll celebrate Three Kings Day in Springfield on way to historic inauguration
SPRINGFIELD — Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll began their journey to their inauguration with a Three Kings Day holiday gift event at the New North Citizens Council on Monday. Healey, in remarks she cut short because children were awaiting the toy giveaway, focused on the hope...
From Westfield to Yellowstone: The Massachusetts native who explored America’s first national park
Ferdinand V. Hayden may be the most influential Westfield native of whom most of us have never heard. A poor kid from a troubled family, Hayden is a major reason we can celebrate the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park. Hayden’s name pops up in the recently televised four-part series “Yellowstone 150,” narrated by actor Kevin Costner.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 89 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,519-square-foot home on Southwick Road in Westfield that sold for $282,000.
Mass. State Lottery: Westboro winner starts the year with $40K Keno ticket
On the first of the year, a Massachusetts State Lottery player snagged a $40,000 winning ticket in the Keno game. The ticket was sold at Nouria in Westborough. Every day, the Massachusetts State Lottery releases a list of all the winning tickets worth more than $600 in the commonwealth. Overall, there were 269 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed or sold in the state on Sunday, including nine in Springfield, 12 in Worcester and four in Boston.
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
New year to welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
Car catches fire on Lowell Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 101 Lowell Street for a car fire Tuesday morning.
Then & Now: Charles Chevrolet, 255 Park Ave., Worcester
For some direction givers, the Parkview Office Tower is best referenced by a simple label: the tall building on Park Avenue. Since its opening in late 1985, the 11-story...
Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash
Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
Former Leoni Wire plant in Westover Airpark eyed by truss maker
CHICOPEE — A manufacturer of building trusses has plans to locate in the former Leoni Wire factory at 301 Griffith Road in Westover Airpark North. GFI Partners, a Boston-based real-estate company that owns warehouse and industrial properties, bought the 152,000-square-foot factory from Leoni Wire parent company Leonische of North America for $8.5 million.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester indoor baseball facility holding food and clothing drive to help local homeless shelter
WORCESTER, Mass. - An indoor baseball facility is holding a food and clothing drive to help a local homeless shelter. Strike Zone in Worcester is collecting nonperishable food, as well as items like men's and women's clothing and toiletries for the Blessed Sacrament Emergency Homeless Shelter. Coach Andrew Tuccio said...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 165 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,202-square-foot home on Aldrich Avenue in Millbury that sold for $362,000.
Medical Notes: Jan. 2, 2023
AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0